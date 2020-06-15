9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
I’ll resign if Rejected Clauses by Zambians are Included in the Constitution Amendment Bill-Mumbi Phiri

By Chief Editor
PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has promised to resign if the Clauses that have been rejected by Zambians will be included in the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Mrs. Phiri has said that the PF Party like several other Zambians are not in support of a coalition Government among other clauses and do not expect to find such clauses in the Constitution.

She says the PF is a listening and a genuine party that will not go against the wishes of the Zambian people.

Mrs. Phiri has given herself as a guarantee that if such clauses will be found in the constitution, she will resign.

“Am giving myself as a guarantee, if such clauses will be included in the document, I will resign”, said Mrs. Phiri.

The government last week published the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 in Gazette number 534 of 12th June 2020.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda said the step has been taken to stop the peddling of misinformation among citizens.

Speaking during a press briefing where he presented the gazetted version of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, Mr. Lubinda urged the public to read the Bill to give themselves comfort and assurance.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment of ensuring trust and consensus building in the legislative process.

