Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa and eleven PF Youth Provincial Chairpersons have written a protest letter to the Nigerian High Commission in Zambia against Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as Seer One.

In a protest letter also made available to ZNBC News, Mr. Sampa said the protest is against the unwarranted, malicious and defamatory attacks by Mr. Ejimadu against President Edgar Lungu and Government.

Mr. Sampa has appealed to the Ambassador that appropriate action must be taken to censure and reproach Mr. Ejimadu for his unbecoming behaviour.

He said Mr. Ejimadu’s attacks are aimed at raising hate and anger in the Zambian people so that they can rise against a legitimately elected President and his Government.

Mr. Sampa, who is also Kasama Central Member of Parliament, said this is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.

Meanwhile, PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says there is an attempt by a cartel where Ackson Sejani allegedly belongs, that is trying to make Zambians detest the good character of President Edgar Lungu and his undoubted commitment to tenets of democracy and good governance.

In a named tabloid, Mr. Sejani is quoted as issuing remarks calculated to propagate hate against President Lungu.

Mr. Kamba urged Zambians to be careful with frustrated politicians, who are making frantic efforts to try and brainwash people and mislead them into thinking that President Lungu is a bad man when in fact not.

He said Zambians know who President Lungu is and will not be hated for respecting the rule of law which he swore to uphold as Republican President.

He said MISA Zambia and all media institutions that respect the law and their frameworks know very well that doors are open for dialogue at State House.

