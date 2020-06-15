9.5 C
PF Youth Chairpersons Write to Nigerian Embassy to Protest Against Seer1

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa and eleven PF Youth Provincial Chairpersons have written a protest letter to the Nigerian High Commission in Zambia against Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as Seer One.

In a protest letter also made available to ZNBC News, Mr. Sampa said the protest is against the unwarranted, malicious and defamatory attacks by Mr. Ejimadu against President Edgar Lungu and Government.

Mr. Sampa has appealed to the Ambassador that appropriate action must be taken to censure and reproach Mr. Ejimadu for his unbecoming behaviour.

He said Mr. Ejimadu’s attacks are aimed at raising hate and anger in the Zambian people so that they can rise against a legitimately elected President and his Government.

Mr. Sampa, who is also Kasama Central Member of Parliament, said this is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.

Meanwhile, PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says there is an attempt by a cartel where Ackson Sejani allegedly belongs, that is trying to make Zambians detest the good character of President Edgar Lungu and his undoubted commitment to tenets of democracy and good governance.

In a named tabloid, Mr. Sejani is quoted as issuing remarks calculated to propagate hate against President Lungu.

Mr. Kamba urged Zambians to be careful with frustrated politicians, who are making frantic efforts to try and brainwash people and mislead them into thinking that President Lungu is a bad man when in fact not.

He said Zambians know who President Lungu is and will not be hated for respecting the rule of law which he swore to uphold as Republican President.

He said MISA Zambia and all media institutions that respect the law and their frameworks know very well that doors are open for dialogue at State House.

6 COMMENTS

  1. Seer 1 is a crooked chap. Even his own country doesn’t want him. A man who is not wanted in his own home is the last person anyone should get advice from on how to handle their house.

    1
    4

    • PF cadres are on record according to them social media has no effect on voters on the ground, so why are they bothered about his social media posts?

  2. As a Zambian, I do not condone attacks on the Zambian presidency. The only reason I am mute over these attacks is that there appears to have been some contracts between certain PF leaders and Seer 1 where Seer 1 might have supplied his Do As I Say juju including the infamous rings to some PF leaders. Fights that are associated with the underworld are difficult to intervene. I would advise the PF youths to stay away from this fight as it is more than what meets the eye.

  3. Wht can Nigeria do? This is a private citizen of Nigeria acting on his own behalf and not the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The PF entered into an agreement with Seer1 and never consulted the Nigerian government to ascertain his standing and propriety to deal with.

    4

  4. Now he will even scale up his campagn as he sees that hee is shaking the PF Regime. If you have to prevent a shady character like Seer 1 from influencing your citizens against you, then look hard at yourself. If you ignored Seer 1 hee will go away. If he keeps having a following from among Zambians, then you should try to understand why. Perhaps there is too much hardship that Seerr 1’s fake Miracle money sounds like the only hope for those following him.

    Has Seer 1 committed a crime? If not, it may not be easy to silence him.

  5. These PF goons chasing wind ad usual. Uoi can’t silence seer 1 after he helped you to win elections with his juju.

    His “do as I say” is making the PF government officials and party at large to spend sleepless nights.

    The Nigerian embassy has no control over this seer 1. Trying to silence won’t change the situation either.

    PF must go!

