9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
General News

Parliament to use ZOOM during Sittings-Mundubile

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Parliament to use ZOOM during Sittings-Mundubile
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says Parliament will use technology which will include ZOOM meetings to conduct business.

Mr. Mundubile says the measure is part of the methods to be used in adherence to public health guidelines and measures against COVID-19 prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

He also disclosed that only 40 Members of Parliament will seat in the main chamber while other MPs will seat in other designated areas.

Mr. Mundubile has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that durations for the meetings have also been reduced to about 2 hours 30 minutes.

He said the Vice President’s question time will also be reduced from 45 minutes to less.

Mr. Mundubile said the measures were arrived at following the decisions of the House Business Committee and the Standing Orders Committee.

He has also appealed to the MPs to ensure they lead by example as leaders in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 by adhering to the prescribed measures.

Mr. Mundubile said MPs will also be taken through the process to ensure they understand the new measures and requirements.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleLocal Government Minister calls for patience among Bar and Night club owners
Next articlePF Youth Chairpersons Write to Nigerian Embassy to Protest Against Seer1

2 COMMENTS

  1. Just close the thing, after all the parliament never existed in last 2 years. Pay them for staying home.
    If we had parliament, they wouldn’t allow ECZ to abuse zambians by denying them chance to vote with 30 days punishment of registration.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

President Lungu encourages Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling

President Edgar Lungu has encouraged Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling. President Lungu says waste management has...
Read more
Economy

World Bank conditionally agrees to extend budget support as Zambia denies signing $800 million loan with China

Chief Editor - 1
The World Bank has agreed to extend budget support to Zambia once the country gets on a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The...
Read more
Headlines

PF Youth Chairpersons Write to Nigerian Embassy to Protest Against Seer1

Chief Editor - 4
Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa and eleven PF Youth Provincial Chairpersons have written a protest letter to the Nigerian High Commission...
Read more
General News

Parliament to use ZOOM during Sittings-Mundubile

Chief Editor - 2
Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says Parliament will use technology which will include ZOOM meetings to conduct business. Mr. Mundubile says the measure is part...
Read more
General News

Local Government Minister calls for patience among Bar and Night club owners

Chief Editor - 1
Local Government Minister Charles Banda has called for patience among Bar and Night club owners as government is working towards devising measures that will...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu encourages Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling

General News Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has encouraged Zambians to explore opportunities in waste management and recycling. President Lungu says waste management has not only created jobs for...
Read more

Local Government Minister calls for patience among Bar and Night club owners

General News Chief Editor - 1
Local Government Minister Charles Banda has called for patience among Bar and Night club owners as government is working towards devising measures that will...
Read more

The 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show has been Cancelled

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show due to the prevailing global pandemic...
Read more

Bars and Night Clubs Open in Lusaka in Defiance of Government Stance

General News Chief Editor - 22
Some bars and night club owners in Lusaka have opened their businesses in defiance of government stance on the operations of such businesses. In the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]

Related Posts: