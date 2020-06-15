Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says Parliament will use technology which will include ZOOM meetings to conduct business.

Mr. Mundubile says the measure is part of the methods to be used in adherence to public health guidelines and measures against COVID-19 prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

He also disclosed that only 40 Members of Parliament will seat in the main chamber while other MPs will seat in other designated areas.

Mr. Mundubile has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that durations for the meetings have also been reduced to about 2 hours 30 minutes.

He said the Vice President’s question time will also be reduced from 45 minutes to less.

Mr. Mundubile said the measures were arrived at following the decisions of the House Business Committee and the Standing Orders Committee.

He has also appealed to the MPs to ensure they lead by example as leaders in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 by adhering to the prescribed measures.

Mr. Mundubile said MPs will also be taken through the process to ensure they understand the new measures and requirements.

