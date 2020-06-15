LaLiga Managing Director Marcos Pelegrin on June 15 dated African sports journalist to give an insight into how clubs’ prepared for the resumption of the 2019/2020 Spanish season over the weekend after the three-month lock-down.

LaLiga returned to action with closed-door action after the 90-day pause due to the Covid-198 pandemic.

Pelegrin said during the LaLiga virtual press conference hosted for Southern and East African-based media that fans on the continent should expect an enhanced experience with the live broadcast of the closed door games from June 11 until the season is finally concluded on July 19.

“To fully prepare teams for the challenge ahead, LaLiga started training in larger groups of 10 players following the Coronavirus-enforced suspension. Although strict guidelines remained in place, all clubs had started their training sessions to ensure equal footing training routines,” Pelegrin stated.

“These training regimes also included a phased approach that included four intrinsic stages that would allow for the seamless return to physical fitness for all players as well as match readiness for all clubs. All steps were in line with Spanish health protocols and included individual testing, single training, then group training sessions, thereafter collectives.”

And Pelegrin said the live TV broadcast of games will consists of virtual fans in their respective team colors superimposed in the stands plus match-day sound effects that LaLiga packaged after collaborating in the project with EA SPORTS FIFA.

“Matches will look and sound different. We are taking broadcasting to a new level to ensure the health and safety of our players and football fans. Get ready for virtualization of stands and fan audio – both geared to creating a compelling and cutting-edge broadcasting experience for our viewers,” Pelegrin said.

“We will continue to excite and entertain through various innovations and measures to ensure we keep the football spark alive for fans and players alike.”

