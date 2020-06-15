9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
General News

The 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show has been Cancelled

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
General News The 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show has been Cancelled
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show due to the prevailing global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus or commonly known as COVID-19.

The global pandemic has recorded unprecedented spread resulting in higher infection rates and mortalities across the world and as a country we have been equally affected.

Society President Cosmas Michello says the advent of COVID-19 pandemic has led to the introduction of myriad public health measures which has adversely affected routine preparations and ultimately making it impractical to host Zambia’s most prestigious Agricultural and Commercial Show this year.

Mr Michello said this year’s Show was slated for the 29th July to 3rd August under the theme: “Innovation Through Technology”.

“As ACSZ, we found it prudent to cancel the premiere Show as a way of following the public health regulations issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health in order to stop the spread of the virus”, he said.

Mr Michello said the show deals with thousands varied participants coming from our communities, businesses fraternity and foreign delegates.

He said the Show brings about live events of face-to-face interactions through mass gathering such that if the Show is held this year would negate the public health measures aimed at effectively combating the Coronavirus.

“Therefore, the ACSZ is committed to strictly follow the public health guidelines such as social (physical) distancing, avoid overcrowding and embracing hygiene practices in order to prevent the spread of the virus”, he added.

Mr Michelo said the Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia, on 12th May, 2020 joined other Organisations by contributing towards the fight against pandemic by donating COVID-19 related Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)’s through our line Ministry, Ministry of Agriculture for use by Extension Agricultural Officers.

He said this gesture is in line with one of their beliefs and values of promoting solidarity and social responsibility in order to minimize the burden on our communities.

Mr Michello said the secretariat remains operational and proceed with planning arrangements for 2021 Agricultural and Commercial Show.

“We are therefore determined to effectively play our role during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery process by initiating the preparations for the next year’s Show early enough so as to assist the industry players, show-goers, smallholder farmers, small and medium businesses and foreign delegates to adequately plan ahead”, he added.

Mr Michelli has called on long-standing and new exhibitors, stakeholders, sponsors, show-goers and participants alike to remain supportive during this unprecedented global pandemic that has brought the ‘‘New Normal’’ of doing things and generally disturbed businesses and trading.

“We commit to remain resolute in supporting our Government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and urge our partners to do the same so that together we can halt the spread of the virus in our country”, he said.

“We look ahead to start planning for the successful hosting of the 2021 Agricultural and Commercial Show scheduled to take place from the 28th July to 2nd August, 2021 whose ‘‘Theme’’ will be announced at an appropriate time”, Mr Michello has added.

[Read 112 times, 112 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePolice arrest Man who went on Shooting Rampage that ended the life of his Ex-Girlfriend
Next articlePresident Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10-Ndoyi

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 4

Government calls on Zambians to bid for a Fourth Mobile Operator License

The government has encouraged players in the telecommunication sector with the capacity to participate in setting up a fourth...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10-Ndoyi

Chief Editor - 5
Outspoken Youth leader Prince Ndoyi says Republican President Edgar Lungu should sleep with a free conscious on Bill 10 as he has left the...
Read more
General News

The 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show has been Cancelled

Chief Editor - 4
The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show due to the prevailing global pandemic...
Read more
Headlines

Police arrest Man who went on Shooting Rampage that ended the life of his Ex-Girlfriend

Chief Editor - 4
Police in Lusaka have arrested a man identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka's Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot...
Read more
Sports

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST:Good Weekend in Europe For Zambian Stars

sports - 0
Football is slowly rumbling back to life behind closed doors across the globe and we take a brief wrap at selected performances of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bars and Night Clubs Open in Lusaka in Defiance of Government Stance

General News Chief Editor - 18
Some bars and night club owners in Lusaka have opened their businesses in defiance of government stance on the operations of such businesses. In the...
Read more

Zambia, DRC fight over 13km of land

General News Chief Editor - 7
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has escalated the raging border dispute between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Southern African Development...
Read more

Government Asks Diggers to Apologise their their “Stupid Disgruntle Youths” Editorial

General News Chief Editor - 21
The government has said that it has noted with concern the alleged use of derogatory language by The News Diggers in one of its...
Read more

Mobile issuance of National Registration Cards to start soon-Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 13
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC)’s will start as soon as all logistics are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 112 times, 112 reads today]

Related Posts: