The Japanese government says it is impressed with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi, says Zambia has been outstanding in providing COVID-19 information to the public compared to other countries.

Mr. Mizuuchi, however, requested government to consider holding COVID-19 media updates more frequently.

He says the embassy relies on the accurate information from the COVID-19 briefings to update the Japanese government and its citizens, who were repatriated to Japan when COVID-19 started.

Mr. Mizuuchi said this when he paid a courtesy call on Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya.

And Ms. Siliya, said Government appreciates the sentiments from the Japanese Government.

Ms. Siliya said Government is working hard to ensure that no Zambian is left behind in accessing accurate COVID-19 information.

She said the council of Ministers headed by the Vice President, constituted to advise President Edgar Lungu on COVID-19, will be carrying out an assessment to ascertain the status of the pandemic.

Ms Siliya said part of the assessment will be aimed at understanding science findings that suggest that the novel Coronavirus spreads more rapidly in the cold season.

And Ms. Siliya revealed that Government already has a plan which will guide on how to escalate or de-escalate interventions in response to the prevailing situation.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services also said she is proud of the media for their role in sharing COVID-19 information to the public.

