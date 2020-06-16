9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Pressure Groups Petition Speaker on Bill 10

By Chief Editor
Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini has been petitioned by pressure groups to ensure that Members of Parliament participate in the debate of the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019.

The groups include Women Movement for Development, Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy, UPND Youths from Kafue and Senanga among other groups.

The Petition was received by about eight Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), UPND, FDD, MMD and Independent.

And Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda who received the petition on behalf of the Speaker, said the petition will be delivered to Dr. Matibini.

Dr. Chanda wondered why some stakeholders are fighting the Bill right, left and center despite having progressive clauses aimed at improving the governance system of the country.

“There is a lot of propaganda, some people wants to mislead the public. You remember we had the Bill of Rights in the Referendum during the 2016 general elections, the same people who are opposing Bill 10 are the same ones who killed it. And today they are crying! Now they want to kill Bill 10 and they can’t understand that the losers are the people of Zambia,” said Dr. Banda.

“Zambia is a Christian Nation. We don’t want men marrying their fellow men, women marrying their fellow women. That’s why the Bill is saying that Zambia will be called a Christian Unitary Republic. Christians should be happy and defend the Bill.”

He said the Bill is inclusive and hence the need for all stakeholders to support it.

And Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy Public Relations Director Samuel Banda said Zambians should not to tolerate MPs who shun debates in the House as they were sent to represent them.

He said the Bill is not about the PF, UPND, or any other political party but for the interest of all Zambians.

Other MPs who witnessed the presentation of the petition include: UPND Senanga MP Hon Mukumbuta Mulowa, Wusakile MP Hon Pavyuma Kalobo, Chiengi MP Hon Given Katuta, Lumezi MP Hon Pilila Jere, Mkaika MP Hon Peter Phiri, Muchinga MP Hon Howard Kunda among others.

  1. look at the ignorance , why did police allow those and not those protesting against , as that is what democracy is all about , is for and against

