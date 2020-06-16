9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
UPND accuses Given Lubinda of lying over Bill 10

By Chief Editor
“It is illegal, misleading and unprocedural for Government to Gazette Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 without following the laid down processes and procedure, says leader of the opposition in parliament and UPND Legal Affairs Chairman Jack Mwiimbu.

Addressing journalists at the UPND secretariat on Monday, Mr Mwiimbu said Justice Minister Given Lubinda’s statement that Government had opted to remove contentious clauses from Bill 10 was misleading as laid down Parliamentary procedures were not followed.

Mr Mwiimbu said the changes were based on a faulty modus operandi as it falls short of the Constitution amendment guidelines provided for under Article 77 of the Republican Constitution as amended in 2016.

He added that the Justice Minister decided to deliberately mislead the nation when he disregarded Standing Orders Number 108 and 112 which allows the National Assembly to table issues for debate before changes to any piece of legislation can be made.

He noted that the purpotted reliance on Standing Order 112 by Mr. Lubinda was out of context as it was not supported by any provisions or rules and regulations governing conduct of parliamentary business.

Mr Mwiimbu has since called on Zambians to treat the said changes with the contempt deserved, saying that the party’s position not to support the Bill has not changed.

