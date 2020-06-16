Zambia has been ranked as the 4th most peaceful country on the African continent and the 44th most peaceful country in the world as contained in the 14th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI).
At a global level, the 2020 GPI has shown that Zambia’s levels of peacefulness have increased by 5 points compared to the previous GPI.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zambia is ranked as the 4th most peaceful country only behind Mauritius, Botswana, and Ghana.
In addition, the 2020 GPI indicates that the levels of peace in Zambia is ‘High’ which is commendable and shows that Zambia and its leaders in the past, and present since 2015 through President Edgar Lungu, have been taking correct actions where peace is concerned.
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has since welcomed and commended The GPI, which is the world’s leading measure of peacefulness for the universe which ranked 163 independent countries and territories around the world as per their levels of peacefulness, and is conducted by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP).
SACCORD executive director Boniface Chembe has further appealed to all Zambians to never take the peace that has been enjoyed since independence for granted saying peace does not come by accident and has to be constantly worked on and nurtured.
He said this aspect of peace is evidenced by the fact that the 2020 GPI found that levels of global peacefulness in the last year deteriorated which represents the 4th time in the previous 5 years that the world has experienced a deterioration in the levels of peacefulness.
Mr Chembe therefore said it is paramount that Zambia is consistent in observing all the fundamentals that have contributed to the attainment and maintenance of peace.
“The fundamentals include the ubuntu culture and the observance of Zambia’s motto of One Zambia One Zambia which in a nutshell entails inclusivity. This is a responsibility of our leaders past and present and for now the preservation of Zambia’s peace is with President Edgar Lungu”.
He said the country must further continue to exhibit the highest levels of tolerance and coexistence to one another as a people and must continue to celebrate our vibrant, multi-party competitive and maturing democracy by continuing to ensure the participation of all citizens in our democratic dispensation.
Chembe PF cadre , killed that institution and civil society movement
This is good. I do wonder what kind of matters were taken into account if we have 5 points higher than last year, consider the burning, gassing and lynchings that happened ( without mentioning the electoral violence in by-elections), one would have thought that we would have lost 5 points and not gained them.
However, it is nice for our tourism, when global travel restrictions are eased.
Yes this is good news indeed but we should not sit on our laurels and take things for granted. Bear in mind that we have many Christians who are praying day in and out for the peace that we are enjoying. No wonder foreigners find Zambia a peace haven because Zambians are friendly people. It was quite strange to experience the gassing incident as this is very much an Zambian and we are still waiting for answers. Our government should ensure we improve on governance issues and the bill of rights. Freedom of expression and association is being curtailed in this country and if we are not careful may sleep though our fingers and it may be too late. We don’t want war in Zambia and we have no Zambian who has fled the country as a refugee.
Global peace index is flawed and must have been been fed wrong data bu these PF aligned NGOs and PF government.
On the mid lf gassing and political violence and come up with such weird peace index report. Rubbish!
PF must go!
We thank God for these blessings. There is more peace in Zambia than in most diaspora nations. Just look what is happening in America and UK. Black people facing racism and even being killed by the police. I now understand why the diasporans blogging here are always angry and take it out on a country that they left without being forced to. I appeal to them to divert that energy and use it to fight injustices in their newly adopted countries.
Donkeys will not welcome this news. Their theory of “breakdown of law and order” has just been thrown to the dogs….
Down to 4th now from 2nd place? How can Ghana and Botswana be more peaceful than Zambia, since when??
The province dragging us from going back to number 1 is Lusaka. That Lusaka province is like Mogadishu, run by thugs.
It is indeed commendable how much we Zambians strive to maintain peace in our country. Sadly, this will be used as propaganda Material for the PF Government