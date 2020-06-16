Zambia has been ranked as the 4th most peaceful country on the African continent and the 44th most peaceful country in the world as contained in the 14th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI).

At a global level, the 2020 GPI has shown that Zambia’s levels of peacefulness have increased by 5 points compared to the previous GPI.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Zambia is ranked as the 4th most peaceful country only behind Mauritius, Botswana, and Ghana.

In addition, the 2020 GPI indicates that the levels of peace in Zambia is ‘High’ which is commendable and shows that Zambia and its leaders in the past, and present since 2015 through President Edgar Lungu, have been taking correct actions where peace is concerned.

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has since welcomed and commended The GPI, which is the world’s leading measure of peacefulness for the universe which ranked 163 independent countries and territories around the world as per their levels of peacefulness, and is conducted by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP).

SACCORD executive director Boniface Chembe has further appealed to all Zambians to never take the peace that has been enjoyed since independence for granted saying peace does not come by accident and has to be constantly worked on and nurtured.

He said this aspect of peace is evidenced by the fact that the 2020 GPI found that levels of global peacefulness in the last year deteriorated which represents the 4th time in the previous 5 years that the world has experienced a deterioration in the levels of peacefulness.

Mr Chembe therefore said it is paramount that Zambia is consistent in observing all the fundamentals that have contributed to the attainment and maintenance of peace.

“The fundamentals include the ubuntu culture and the observance of Zambia’s motto of One Zambia One Zambia which in a nutshell entails inclusivity. This is a responsibility of our leaders past and present and for now the preservation of Zambia’s peace is with President Edgar Lungu”.

He said the country must further continue to exhibit the highest levels of tolerance and coexistence to one another as a people and must continue to celebrate our vibrant, multi-party competitive and maturing democracy by continuing to ensure the participation of all citizens in our democratic dispensation.

