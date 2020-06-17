Zambia and Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula has declared himself fit to play as soon as the disturbed 2019/20 season resumes.

FAZ has proposed to the Government that the league resume by July – four months after being halted by the outbreak of covid-19.

In a phone interview, Chabula said the league restart is long overdue.

“It will be nice to get back to the field of play. Resuming the league will be a nice idea,” Chabula said.

“We have missed a lot; we have missed out on action. People are crying that the league must start; they want to see us in action,” he said.

Chabula is itching for action.

“As for me and my club Nkwazi in particular we are very ready for the league. Coming to the fitness levels, yes I am very fit. I always train though I can’t be 100 percent fit but I am able to play,” he said.

Chabula’s side Nkwazi are fighting to avoid FAZ Super Division relegation.

“When we resume everything will get back to normal and we will be able to see the sparks.”

