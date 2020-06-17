9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Ministry of Health Denies Awarding a $17 million Contract for the supply of Health Center Kits

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health has denied awarding a US$17 million contract for the supply of health center kits to a company called Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, which did not exist.

Ministry spokesman Dr Abel Kabalo says the Ministry has noted with deep concern news alleging that Government through the Ministry of Health, last year awarded a USD17 million contract for the supply of health center kits to a company called Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, which did not exist.

Dr Kabalo says in order to avert a stock out that would follow the cessation of supply by a longstanding supplier, the Ministry of Health, opted to engage other players in the pharmaceutical market for the supply and delivery of Health Centre Kits as a stop gap measure.

He has explained that ten entities participated in the tender which was subject to the requisite stringent legal and administrative processes in line with the Public Procurement Act.

Dr Kabalo said following the requisite administrative process, Honey Bee Pharmacy was duly awarded the contract together with two other entities however, when it came to conveyancing of the contract for Honey Bee Pharmacy in particular, the term “Limited” was erroneously added.

He said as per legal guidance, the appropriate entity awarded the contract remains Honey Bee Pharmacy as all the statutory documents in support of the bid such as certificates of registration, ZRA certificates and ZAMRA registration correctly bore the appellation “Honey Bee Pharmacy” (Without “Limited”).

Dr Kabalo said the contract to Honey Bee Pharmacy and two other entities was given the necessary administrative and legal approvals prior to award.

He said it is critical to note that there has been NO financial or material loss on the part of Government, as the terms of the contract are that Honey Bee Pharmacy and the 2 other entities that have been awarded, use their own funds to source the Health kits before they are paid.

Dr Kabalo said as all the awarded entities are yet to deliver, none have therefore been paid to date.

“Although the slip whereby the word “limited” was erroneously added, is a common phenomenon that from time to time universally occurs in the transcription of documents, the Ministry of Health holding itself to a high standard, deeply regrets the clerical error and will ensure such a slip does not recur”, he added.

Dr Kabalo said the tender was awarded to Honey Bee Pharmacy – an entity that existed at the time the tender process took place.

“However, the public can take comfort and rest in that the Ministry of Health remains committed to applying utmost fiduciary integrity in its stewardship of public resources, to galvanise our nation’s attainment of Universal Health Coverage”, he added.

  1. The definition of corruption is Zambia seems to mean as long as someone thinks they did not benefit, it is corruption. In the eyes of Chishimba Kambwili for example, when did PF become corrupt? In the eyes of HH when did government become corrupt? Was the government still corrupt when HH was evaluating national assets during Privatization?

  3. I can see the PR man attempting to cleanse the transaction. In any case does it have to take so long to respond to such or was he waiting for Chitalu Chilufya to come back from quarantine to edit his response.

  4. From Japan donating bicycles to the addition of the word “Limited”. I suspect public relation departments are steamy with nervous sweat at this point.

  5. News Diggers shwaaaaa! Get the bunkheads. We will not accept apology after apology. How does the president feel with this kind of mediocrity on the part of his government?.

