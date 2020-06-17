9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
PF says ECZ Revised Nomination Fees are too High

PF says ECZ Revised Nomination Fees are too High
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it does not support the upward adjustment of nomination fees announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“As a militant organisation of revolutionary peasants, workers and intellectuals that believes in equitable participation in the affairs of our nation by all citizens regardless of socio-economic status, the Patriotic Front wishes to register its strongest displeasure with the proposed upward revision of nomination fees as recently announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” says Secretary General Davies Mwila.

Mr Mwila said the proposed upward revision is not only elitist, but it would also be tantamount to the commercialisation of participation in democratic processes where the destiny of the majority “have nots” is hijacked by a minority “haves”.

“Patriotic Front remains committed to the participation and representation in democratic processes of youth, women and differently abled persons as a matter of right and not privilege. We support their proportional representation in Parliament as proposed under Bill 10, and we further call for lower nomination fees in order to maximize involvement of the youth, women and differently abled persons in running the affairs of the nation.”

He added, “In order to safeguard our country’s democracy, we call for downward adjustment instead. Zambia must not be put up for auction to the highest bidder.”

  1. The upwards increase of these nomination fee proposals is very high without any justification and it projects an elitist attitude to the ordinary sensible citizens whose capacity to raise such fees would be challenging and yet some individuals in this category would be the most valuable to go to parliament or assume public office for public good. Money should not be the basis of electing Zambians who have the capacity and intelligence to contribute effectively to our democracy. Fees are too high without any meaningful justification.
    Nomination fees at all levels be increased by 1/4 of previous fees.

  2. Please jail those idyots at ECZ for equating women with disabled people. It is unbelievable that women in this era should be discriminated so publicly, putting them in same category as the mentally disabled people like Mulyokela.

  4. If a candidate cannot mobilize resources for the campaign, then they have no capacity to marshal resources for development. However, what is the basis for affirmative action?

  5. “As a militant organisation of revolutionary peasants, workers and intellectuals that believes in equitable participation in the affairs of our nation by all citizens regardless of socio-economic status,”

    This man considers is gang of thieves as intellectuals????

