Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has welcomed the proposal by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to revise upwards the nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 elections.

Mr Tembo says the proposed fees will help rid the electoral process of mediocre people.

He said with the current fees, the Presidential ballot paper risk being a meter long and the proposed fees will help curtail this.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has proposed to revise upwards, nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 General elections.

According to the proposed fees made available to the media, Male Presidential candidates will now be required to pay K150, 000 from K60, 000 while female Presidential Candidates and persons with disabilities will pay K120, 000 from K60, 000.

Male parliamentary candidates according to the proposal will be required to pay K25, 000 from K7, 500 with female candidates, youths and persons with disabilities expected to pay K20, 000 from K7, 500.

For Mayors, male candidates will pay K25, 000 from K7, 500 while female candidates, youths and persons with disabilities will pay K20, 000 from K7, 500.

At Council Chairperson Level, male Candidates will be required to pay K10, 000 from K2, 500 while Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will be required to pay K7, 500 from 2,500.

At the Ward Level the Commission is proposing a K2, 500 nomination fee for male candidates for City and Municipal Councils from K750 and K2, 500 for Town and District Councils from K400. The Commission is proposing that Women Youths and Persons with Disabilities should pay K2, 000 as nomination fee for City and Municipal Councils from K750 and K2, 000 for the same group for town and district councils.

According to ECZ Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu, a meeting will now be called with all stakeholders to deliberate on the proposal which if approved will see the Commission increase fees for the 2021 general elections.

