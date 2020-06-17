9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

High proposed Nomination fees will help rid the electoral process of mediocre people-Sean Tembo

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Feature Politics High proposed Nomination fees will help rid the electoral process of mediocre...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has welcomed the proposal by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to revise upwards the nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 elections.

Mr Tembo says the proposed fees will help rid the electoral process of mediocre people.

He said with the current fees, the Presidential ballot paper risk being a meter long and the proposed fees will help curtail this.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has proposed to revise upwards, nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 General elections.

According to the proposed fees made available to the media, Male Presidential candidates will now be required to pay K150, 000 from K60, 000 while female Presidential Candidates and persons with disabilities will pay K120, 000 from K60, 000.

Male parliamentary candidates according to the proposal will be required to pay K25, 000 from K7, 500 with female candidates, youths and persons with disabilities expected to pay K20, 000 from K7, 500.

For Mayors, male candidates will pay K25, 000 from K7, 500 while female candidates, youths and persons with disabilities will pay K20, 000 from K7, 500.

At Council Chairperson Level, male Candidates will be required to pay K10, 000 from K2, 500 while Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will be required to pay K7, 500 from 2,500.

At the Ward Level the Commission is proposing a K2, 500 nomination fee for male candidates for City and Municipal Councils from K750 and K2, 500 for Town and District Councils from K400. The Commission is proposing that Women Youths and Persons with Disabilities should pay K2, 000 as nomination fee for City and Municipal Councils from K750 and K2, 000 for the same group for town and district councils.

According to ECZ Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu, a meeting will now be called with all stakeholders to deliberate on the proposal which if approved will see the Commission increase fees for the 2021 general elections.

[Read 176 times, 176 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePF says ECZ Revised Nomination Fees are too High
Next articleBoris Johnson suggests scrapping UK aid to Zambia

2 COMMENTS

  1. No Sean, crooks of all types and shape who have ravaged and acquired wealth through corruption and theft in our nation will take advantage and sponsor their fellow crooks into public offices. This will exclude all decent Zambians without much money to high public office to correct the wrongs done by PF regime.

    2
    2

  2. So, why are male candidates discriminated? A candidate is a candidate – there should be no affirmative action. The electorate should not be coerced by affirmative action.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Commercialization of the 2021 Nominations And Elections

By Guess Nyirenda It is extremely concerning that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) through the Liaison Committee has proposed...
Read more
Economy

Boris Johnson suggests scrapping UK aid to Zambia

Chief Editor - 8
UK Boris Johnson has questioned the wisdom of giving aid to Zambia and Tanzania because doing so does not help the UK in its...
Read more
Feature Politics

High proposed Nomination fees will help rid the electoral process of mediocre people-Sean Tembo

Chief Editor - 2
Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has welcomed the proposal by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to revise upwards the...
Read more
Headlines

PF says ECZ Revised Nomination Fees are too High

Chief Editor - 2
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it does not support the upward adjustment of nomination fees announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)....
Read more
Feature Politics

ECZ more than doubles the nomination fees for Politicians in the coming 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 14
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has proposed to revise upwards, nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 General elections. According to the proposed fees...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ more than doubles the nomination fees for Politicians in the coming 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has proposed to revise upwards, nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 General elections. According to the proposed fees...
Read more

Elizabeth Chitika writes to PF to complain about their continued destabilizing of MMD

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
New Hope MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika has written to the Patriotic Front complaining over what she has termed as continued destabilizing of the...
Read more

ECZ Adjusts Nomination Fees for All 2021 General Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has adjusted nomination fees for all candidates that will contest the 2021 General Elections. ECZ Chairperson Esau...
Read more

Bill should not be withdrawn as it will be counter-productive, says National Clergy Consultative forum

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
National Clergy Consultative forum has reaffirmed its commitment to bill 10 adding that it gives assurance to all stakeholders. Addressing Journalists at a media briefing,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 176 times, 176 reads today]

Related Posts: