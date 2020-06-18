Dr. Frederick Chiluba’s legacy has continued not being appreciated and recognised in a befitting manner, which stands as a sad thing for Zambia, Raphael Nakacinda has lamented.

Mr. Nakacinda says it is unfortunate that the Former President died a sad man due to the tag of corruption on him despite being cleared by the Courts.

The Member of Parliament says Dr. Chiluba was cleared of all charges leveled against him but sadly the tag that “he was a corrupt man” still remains in some people’s minds thereby making the Former President not appreciated.

He calls on Zambians to look at the great things the second Republican President did for this country than focus on corruption that never existed and cleared off him by the Courts.

Mr. Nakacinda adds that the restoration of Dr. Chiluba’s immunity should have meant that all the respect, decorum and appreciation should have been given back and shown to him by Zambians.

“We Have now degenerated to levels where we never celebrate each other’s success. We actually look forward to destroying each other than we desire to celebrate each other’s success. If there is any success that is witnessed, everybody will gang up to destroy that legacy.”



He notes that it is unnecessary for Zambians to keep wishing and wanting others ill when they do remarkable things in life.

“We don’t celebrate the political success of individuals. All that is fought because we have a precedent set in the second Republican President such that with all that he has achieved, his legacy has continued to be taken in the mud. And I think that must be corrected for the purposes of curing posterity,” he advises.

He says if this kind of attitude is not corrected by Zambians, the country will continue with acts of vengeance, retribution and other ills.

And Mr. Nakacinda says as a leader in the MMD, the party that was first run by Dr. Chiluba, he has a lot of lessons to draw from the former Head of State and discipline is among them.

“When I personally look at the legacy that the Second President left, I see Democracy, I see Rule of Law, I see the liberlisation of the economy, I see drastic changes and I see multiparty coming to play. So, I have learnt a lot from Dr. Chiluba and I wish all of us can embrace that,” he says.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Enock Kavindele, also wonders why the late President is not respected as natural justice demands.

He has since urged Zambians to reflect on the life of the Former President and accord him what he deserves and not insults, name calling or looking down on him.

And Bishop Joshua Banda during his sermon praised the former Head of State for looking up to God Declaring Zambia a Christian Nation.

Among those that attended the late Dr. Chiluba’s Memorial were Former Ministers Lameck Mangani, Dr. Peter Machungwa, Felxi Mutati and Dr. Chiluba’s Press Aide Richard Sakala.

Others are Former Spy Chief Saviour Chungu, Aaron Chungu And Minister Nixon Chilanga.The family was represented by Darlignton Chiluba.

By Arthur Davies Sikopo

[Read 292 times, 292 reads today]