Rainbow Party leader, Wynter Kabimba says the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 is a progressive document that proposes to address contentious issues in the current Constitution.

Mr Kabimba says one of the issues it proposes to amend is the period in which the courts can hear a presidential petition.

He told Hot FM today that Bill Ten proposes that the period be extended from the current 14 to 30 days.

Mr Kabimba has also opposed the proposed upward adjustment of election nomination fees by the Electoral Commission of Zambia , ECZ.

He said the ECZ will be disenfranchising citizens and endangering Zambia’s democracy.

