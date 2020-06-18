Rainbow Party leader, Wynter Kabimba says the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 is a progressive document that proposes to address contentious issues in the current Constitution.
Mr Kabimba says one of the issues it proposes to amend is the period in which the courts can hear a presidential petition.
He told Hot FM today that Bill Ten proposes that the period be extended from the current 14 to 30 days.
Mr Kabimba has also opposed the proposed upward adjustment of election nomination fees by the Electoral Commission of Zambia , ECZ.
He said the ECZ will be disenfranchising citizens and endangering Zambia’s democracy.
A Learned lawyer has spoken, its now up to the court of public judges the tarino’s . Well said ba kabimba but shed more light.
A very objective view which gives a breath of fresh air. It is good to see learned counsel putting country before party and self interest. Thank you ba kabimba. We more than ever need your input. Hh can learn a lot from this. Instead of always arguing and criticising for once hh should put his long tail in between his legs and be mature and objective in his outlook. Kz
I think the constitution must not be treated like a restaurant recipe whereby one decides on which dish to pick depending on what one feels like eating. A constitution must be treated like a foundation for a tall building; it must be solid and stand for a time. You can’t say that corner of the foundation must be strong while the other weak and expect the building to stand. Plus a foundation is not renovated when buildings are renovated but the inside walls can change, so should be our constitution. Some things are so fundamental that they must always stay in the constitution. I am afraid the way we are treating the constitution is really childish for lack of a better word to describe this.
SC Winter Kabimba is a perfect match of EECL successor after 2021 final term.
I totally agree. In this particular case we have herd voices speaking against bill no. 10 of 2019 and these have advanced genuine reasons why this bill should not pass through parliament. At the same time we have those who strongly feel that this bill is okey and progressive for the Country. In a situation of this nature the normal thing to say like in sports is we have reached a tie. Now help me an ordinary Zambian which side should i pick. We have seen even associations which have never existed before being born just to advance this cause. Some stage managed protests have been seen going rounds at parliament building. The only logical thing under the circumstances is to withdraw this bill 10. Otherwise thats why in some cases constitutions demand that a referendum is held so that…
Wynter Kabimba a qualified lawyer who never won a case in any Zambian court cites only one clause of Bill 10 clause.
Time to petition from 14-30 days can’t be said to be good for reasonable petition. The fact that our Judiciary is compromised and even 30 days petition still the petition can fail.
Bill 10 is to give powers to rhe president to change laws the way he wants.
PF must go!
The only logical thing under the circumstances is to debate in Parliament period.
If the bill is indeed progressive why is pf so desperate for it. Wats the benefit for pf. Pf doesn’t do things where they hv no benefit.