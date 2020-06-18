Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika has said that the proposed exorbitant Electoral Commission of Zambia nomination fees are a threat to the Democratic process.

The ECZ during a consultative meeting yesterday announced an upward proposed nomination fees which will see the nomination fees for a Councillor going up from K750 to K2,500. The Council Chairperson and the Mayoral from K2,500 and K7,500 to K10,000 and K25,000. And Parliamentary from k7,500 to K25,000 and Presidential from k60,000 to K75,000 to K120,000 and 150,000 respectively.

Hon. Chitika in a statement circulated to the media said that the proposed Nomination fees are abnormal.

“We as the New Hope MMD are shocked with the recent behavior of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Just last week they announced an almost impossible venture of registering over 9 million voters under 30 days. Yesterday, they went another step further and announced a proposed increment of about 150 %. We are of the view that the proposed fees are abnormal especially bearing in mind the fact that the Covid 19 has slowed down the economy”, Hon Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika then said that with the hike, Zambia should forget about achieving the 30 % SADC Women and Youth representation.

“Secondly, We are of the view that these proposed fees will disenfranchise the Women and the Youths. As only the ruling class and the wealthy will field in all the council, parliamentary and Presidential Seats. With the high levels of unemployment and the slow business during and after the Covid 19 where are the Women and Youths who are the majority going to get the money to pay for these high fees to participate? If these proposed fees are approved, Zambia should forget about the SADC 30% Youth and Women Parliamentary representation”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika then said that if they founder members of the MMD knew that Nomination fees would once reach this high,they wouldn’t have fought for the reintroduction of Democracy in Zambia.

“Lastly but not the least, if the founder members of the our Party the MMD knew that one day the nomination fees will be exorbitant and prohibitive, they wouldn’t have fought for the reintroduction of Democracy from the One party state. They believed that participation in the democractic process should not be limited to the rich only but to both the poor and the rich, young and old, women and men, the privileged and unprivileged. In a nutshell, the ECZ proposed fees are a threat to Zambia Democracy”, Hon. Chitika said.

