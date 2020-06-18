9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Exorbitant Nomination fees are a threat to Democracy – Chitika

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Feature Politics Exorbitant Nomination fees are a threat to Democracy - Chitika
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika has said that the proposed exorbitant Electoral Commission of Zambia nomination fees are a threat to the Democratic process.

The ECZ during a consultative meeting yesterday announced an upward proposed nomination fees which will see the nomination fees for a Councillor going up from K750 to K2,500. The Council Chairperson and the Mayoral from K2,500 and K7,500 to K10,000 and K25,000. And Parliamentary from k7,500 to K25,000 and Presidential from k60,000 to K75,000 to K120,000 and 150,000 respectively.

Hon. Chitika in a statement circulated to the media said that the proposed Nomination fees are abnormal.

“We as the New Hope MMD are shocked with the recent behavior of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). Just last week they announced an almost impossible venture of registering over 9 million voters under 30 days. Yesterday, they went another step further and announced a proposed increment of about 150 %. We are of the view that the proposed fees are abnormal especially bearing in mind the fact that the Covid 19 has slowed down the economy”, Hon Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika then said that with the hike, Zambia should forget about achieving the 30 % SADC Women and Youth representation.

“Secondly, We are of the view that these proposed fees will disenfranchise the Women and the Youths. As only the ruling class and the wealthy will field in all the council, parliamentary and Presidential Seats. With the high levels of unemployment and the slow business during and after the Covid 19 where are the Women and Youths who are the majority going to get the money to pay for these high fees to participate? If these proposed fees are approved, Zambia should forget about the SADC 30% Youth and Women Parliamentary representation”, Hon. Chitika said.

Hon. Chitika then said that if they founder members of the MMD knew that Nomination fees would once reach this high,they wouldn’t have fought for the reintroduction of Democracy in Zambia.

“Lastly but not the least, if the founder members of the our Party the MMD knew that one day the nomination fees will be exorbitant and prohibitive, they wouldn’t have fought for the reintroduction of Democracy from the One party state. They believed that participation in the democractic process should not be limited to the rich only but to both the poor and the rich, young and old, women and men, the privileged and unprivileged. In a nutshell, the ECZ proposed fees are a threat to Zambia Democracy”, Hon. Chitika said.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleIt’s misinformation, the announced nominations fees are just a proposal-ECZ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Exorbitant Nomination fees are a threat to Democracy – Chitika

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika has said that the proposed exorbitant...
Read more
Headlines

It’s misinformation, the announced nominations fees are just a proposal-ECZ

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the published nomination fees for candidates who wish to participate in the General Elections are just...
Read more
General News

New Nomination Fees Totally Unacceptable and an Affront to the Principle of Constitutional Democracy-HH

Chief Editor - 14
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the Electoral Commission of Zambia's new nomination fees for various categories of candidates, for next year's elections are totally...
Read more
Feature Politics

Increase In Nomination Fees A Hindrance To Youth and Women Participation In Elections

Chief Editor - 7
The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says increasing nomination fees by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ is a hindrance to youth and women...
Read more
Economy

Government refutes claims it has taken over the publicly listed CEC

Chief Editor - 11
The government has refuted claims that it has taken over Copperbelt Energy Corporations (CEC) saying it still has its ( government’s ) own management...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Increase In Nomination Fees A Hindrance To Youth and Women Participation In Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) says increasing nomination fees by the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ is a hindrance to youth and women...
Read more

High proposed Nomination fees will help rid the electoral process of mediocre people-Sean Tembo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has welcomed the proposal by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to revise upwards the...
Read more

ECZ more than doubles the nomination fees for Politicians in the coming 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has proposed to revise upwards, nomination fees for candidates ahead of the 2021 General elections. According to the proposed fees...
Read more

Elizabeth Chitika writes to PF to complain about their continued destabilizing of MMD

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
New Hope MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika has written to the Patriotic Front complaining over what she has termed as continued destabilizing of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: