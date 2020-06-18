The Electoral Commission of Zambia has said that the published nomination fees for candidates who wish to participate in the General Elections are just a proposal and have been not been adopted, and are still a matter under discussion with stakeholders.

In a statement released to the media last evening and signed by the Commission’s Public relations Manager, Ms Margaret Chimanse, the commission expressed concern at the misinformation regarding its proposal to revise all nomination fees, adding that rejecting the proposed nomination fees for candidates at this stage while there is room for dialogue with concerned stakeholders and political parties is premature.

PROPOSED NOMINATION FEES STILL UNDER DISCUSSION

The Commission has noted with concern the misinformation regarding its proposal to revise all nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections.

The Commission, therefore, wishes to clarify to stakeholders and the general public that the proposed nomination fees for candidates who wish to participate in the General Elections have not been adopted, and are still a matter under discussion with stakeholders.

During the meeting with political parties at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Tuesday,16 th June, 2020 it was “Agreed that the nomination fees be left to the political parties to suggest fees that they deem appropriate with the baseline being the current fees. It was agreed further that the proposed fees would be submitted to the Commission within one week.”

Thus, rejecting the proposed nomination fees for candidates at this stage while there is room for dialogue with concerned stakeholders and political parties is premature.

The Commission wishes to assure stakeholders and the electorate that it remains resolute in delivering its mandate to manage elections that are inclusive in order to meet the aspirations of the Zambian people.

Issued by

Margaret Chimanse

Public Relations Manager

For/The Commission

