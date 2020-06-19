9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Monze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their Animals

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Rural News Monze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamayanga has thanked the African Development Bank (ADB) and Government for coming to the aide of small scale livestock farmers by funding the building of water troughs for animals in Monze and Gwembe Districts under the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-basin (SCRiKA) empowerment Project.

And Gwembe District Commissioner Justus Phiri has called for timely implementation of the empowerment project so as to reduce the challenges faced by animals which are forced to move long distances in search of water during the dry season.

Gwembe District which initially was not part of the SCRiKA projects was recently included in this new section as a way of alleviating water challenges for animals in the District.

Speaking during a procurement consultative meeting held at Monze Council Chamber and attended by officials from Choma and Gwembe Mr Hamayanga thanked ADB for the gesture aimed at helping small scale livestock farmers in the two Districts.

He said the 29 (17 for Monze and 12 for Gwembe) drinking troughs will go a long way in solving the water problems for animals in the two Districts adding that all stakeholders should take keen interest in ensuring that the contractors do the right thing and avoid shoddy works.

Meanwhile Gwembe DC Justus Phiri said the projects are very essential to the two Districts adding that the experience of his District has been very sad as people are forced to share the same water sources with animals especially during the dry season.

He said Southern Province is generally a dry province and that it is worse with his District which is in the Valley.

Mr Phiri has since asked for timely implementation and handover of the projects so that both people and animals can start benefiting from them.

The meeting was attended by the two Council Secretaries, Benson Bweenje for Monze Town Council who is going to procure on behalf his counterpart from Gwembe Namukolo Kalufyanya, Monze District Administrative Officer Goretti Bbalo and implementation teams from the two Districts.

Left-Right Benson Bweenje, Namukolo Kalufyanya, Justus Phiri and Cyprian Hamayanga.
Left-Right Benson Bweenje, Namukolo Kalufyanya, Justus Phiri and Cyprian Hamayanga.

Group picture of the two teams and officials from Choma
Group picture of the two teams and officials from Choma

[Read 6 times, 6 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleMinister Chalikosa commends National Dev. Planning for renovating 56-year-old offices
Next articleNumber of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the...
Read more
Rural News

Monze/Gwembe Small Scale Livestock Farmers To Receive 29 Drinking Troughs For Their Animals

Chief Editor - 0
Monze District Commissioner Cyprian Hamayanga has thanked the African Development Bank (ADB) and Government for coming to the aide of small scale livestock farmers...
Read more
General News

Minister Chalikosa commends National Dev. Planning for renovating 56-year-old offices

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Works and Supply Hon. Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa on Thursday toured the newly renovated 56-year-old office blocks housing the Ministry of National Development...
Read more
Columns

How Bill 10 could worsen Zambian economy and impact you

Chief Editor - 0
By Kalima Nkonde I consider this article as the most important Op-Ed I have written on Lusaka Times as it could influence the direction that...
Read more
Headlines

We have not bought Lumwana Mines-NAPSA

Chief Editor - 0
NAPSA has denied media reports that it has agreed to buy 100 percent shares in Lumwana Copper Mine for a total consideration of US...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Delivers 10,000 Fingerings To Clubs In Monze

Rural News Chief Editor - 6
Monze Town Council has started handing over the Soft Adaption empowerment projects to clubs and co-operatives who are beneficiaries of the government sponsored Strengthening...
Read more

All Projects Started in North Western Province Must be Completed

Rural News Chief Editor - 16
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says President Edgar Lungu has directed that all the government projects that were initiated in Northwestern Province must be...
Read more

PF’s Timely Delivery of Input has led to the Maize Bumper Harvest

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
The Patriotic Front (PF) party says Farmers in Monze District have recorded a maize bumper harvest following government’s timely delivery of inputs to more...
Read more

Imusho in Sesheke gets first ever mobile phone service

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
People of Imusho village in Sesheke, one of the remotest areas of Zambia will now be able to make phone calls after the launch...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 6 times, 6 reads today]

Related Posts: