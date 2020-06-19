9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Health

President Lungu Explains Delays in Constructing Mini-Hospitals

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Health President Lungu Explains Delays in Constructing Mini-Hospitals
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu says works to construct the 108 mini-hospitals in some selected districts, have delayed because the two contractors building the facilities are still working in other parts of the country.

President Lungu says government has had to wait for the same contractors to work on all the mini- hospitals because they are the best so far.

The President says areas that have been promised the mini hospitals should exercise patience as the contractors will soon move to their areas.

President Lungu said this when he inspected Senga Hill District Hospital in Northern Province.

The President disclosed that Senga Hill will soon have two mini hospitals once the contractor is done with works in Kasama.

President Lungu also instructed that the two hospitals to be built should include houses for medical personnel.

He said this will help to motivate health workers.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya assured President Lungu that the contractor will move on site in Senga Hill in the next two months.

Dr Chilufya said his ministry will also increase capacity of Senga Hill District hospital to enable it handle serious cases.

He also said the two new mini-hospitals will come with modern equipment.

Dr Chilufya further disclosed that works on the mini hospitals in most parts of the country have been completed.

[Read 76 times, 76 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleDon’t use Social Media to to disrespect and insult Political Leaders- Sumaili

4 COMMENTS

  2. I commend PF govt for these medical infrastructure development in rural areas. Notwithstanding corruption the intentions are good as long as no funds are lost to some fat cats during these projects. Next step I hope the govt boost medical institutions so as to increase medical personnel capacity to support these medical facilities.

    1
    1

  3. That hospital is bend, look at pillars on right, they are not aligned straight. Maybe they were built by a company with LTD formed after tender was awarded. Under PF no one is doing anything with qualify, they can’t even mix hand sanitizer rightly.

    1

  4. Quest above thank you for your objective view which is clearly lacking on this platform especially from diasporans. We as a party in government will continue to do our best to bring development in very challenging times. We ask you all to support us and work with us since childish people like hh would rather spend time crying and posting on Facebook.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 4

President Lungu Explains Delays in Constructing Mini-Hospitals

President Edgar Lungu says works to construct the 108 mini-hospitals in some selected districts, have delayed because the two...
Read more
General News

Don’t use Social Media to to disrespect and insult Political Leaders- Sumaili

Chief Editor - 6
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has advised youths to use correct channels to engage their political leaders and not abuse social...
Read more
Headlines

Government officials’ threats and malice to curtail citizens using social media platforms raises concern

Chief Editor - 4
The Working Group on Cyber Laws and Digital Security in Zambia is concerned with government officials’ threats and malice to curtail citizens using social...
Read more
Headlines

It is an abomination for PF MPs to criticise the Catholic Bishops in Public-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 10
NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili has lashed out at the Patriotic Front Members of Parliament for denouncing the position of the Catholic Church on the...
Read more
General News

UPND should brace itself for more defections-GBM

Chief Editor - 29
Patriotic Front Deputy National mobilization chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the UPND should brace for more defections of its members to the ruling party...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Names Fake Sanitisers and Disinfectants

Health Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has recalled Out of Specification Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers and Disinfectants that do not conform to recommended specifications. The recall has...
Read more

Number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported

Health Chief Editor - 23
The number of people dying from the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia could be higher than being reported by the Health Authorities, according to the...
Read more

Japanese government happy with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information.

Health Chief Editor - 17
The Japanese government says it is impressed with the transparent manner in which Zambia is managing COVID-19 information. Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryuta Mizuuchi, says...
Read more

3 COVID-19 Deaths Reported as Ministers Dora Siliya and Chitalu Chilufya Now Test Negative for COVID-19

Health Chief Editor - 28
Three deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been recorded in Zambia in the last seven days bringing the total number of deaths to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 77 times, 77 reads today]

Related Posts: