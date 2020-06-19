Patriotic Front Deputy National mobilization chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the UPND should brace for more defections of its members to the ruling party due to lack of a clear vision.

He notes that people have now realised that PF is the party of choice and has a clear developmental agenda for the country compared to the UPND which clearly lacks new strategies to drive the party forward.

“People are fatigued, leaders in the UPND are fatigued because they have realized that Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership has no strategies and it is not taking them anywhere” Mr Mwamba has observed.

He said in an interview that time has therefore come for all to rally behind president Edgar Lungu in order to take the country’s development forward.

Mr Mwamba has further extended an invitation to all those that left the party like him to come back and help mobilize and strengthen the party.

“Even those that left like me should come back, even Mr Chishimba Kambwili should come back, those are people that fought the party and I sympathise with them for distancing themselves from the PF” he said.

