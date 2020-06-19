9.5 C
Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority Names Fake Sanitisers and Disinfectants

By Chief Editor
Health
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has recalled Out of Specification Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers and Disinfectants that do not conform to recommended specifications.

The recall has been necessitated by the results of analysis and testing of sampled Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers and disinfectants undertaken at the Zambia Bureau of Standards Laboratory which reviewed that the underlisted products do not provide the required protection or safety.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu says the Authority, therefore, wishes to notify all healthcare professionals, health facilities, pharmaceutical outlets, business entities and the general public to avoid purchasing or using the underlisted products.

Additionally, Mrs Illiamupu has urged Manufacturers of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers to ensure that Hand Sanitisers are manufactured using the recommended product formulations.

She said that this is important in safeguarding Public Health by ensuring effective prevention and mitigation of COVID-19.

Mrs Illiamupu said the Authority remains resolute in undertaking continuous surveillance of medicines and allied substances made available to the Zambian population so as to ensure consistent conformity to the set standards of quality, safety and efficacy throughout the supply chain.

Among the recalled products are 10 Wonders Hand Sanitiser manufactured by Ashtons Pharmaceuticals Limited of Lusaka all batch numbers which have very low alcohol content (25%) and unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy.

Avacare Instant Hand Sanitiser manufactured by Augusta Limited of Lusaka all recalled for wrong active ingredient (Methanol).

Bickmac Disinfectant 20 liters manufactured by Bickmac Enterprises Limited, Lusaka with Extremely low alcohol content (0.5%).

Glitzcare Hand Sanitiser manufactured by anyati Zambia Limited, Lusaka with very low alcohol content (46%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy.

Flost Antiseptic Hand Gel 110ml manufactured by Pharmex Zambia Limited, Lusaka, with very low alcohol content (52%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy.

Classic Match Waterless Hand Sanitiser 100ml manufactured by Classic Cosmetics, South Africa with Low alcohol content (56%)

Classic Match Waterless Hand Sanitiser 50ml Classic Cosmetics, South Africa with low alcohol content (50%)

SoClean Sanitiser Germ Killer SoChem Enterprise Limited, Lusaka with very low alcohol content (4.9%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy.

SoClean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitiser SoChem Enterprise Limited, Lusaka all with very low alcohol content (14%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy 3X Plus Liquid Sanitiser not stated S01very low alcohol content (26%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy.

Vintage Instant Hand Sanitiser 50ml Not stated All Very low alcohol content (10%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy

Plus Hand Sanitiser 750ml Plus Santiago Enterprise Limited, Lusaka with very low alcohol content (14%), unsatisfactory bacterial efficacy

Sterilix Hand Sanitiser International Drug Company Limited, Lusaka C-133-20 & C-24-20 Wrong active ingredient (Clear Spirit).

