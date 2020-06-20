Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has called on PF members in Central Province and elsewhere to emulate President Edgar Lungu’s humility, patience, and endurance in order to grow and strengthen the party.

Ms. Phiri says President Edgar Lungu’s loyalty and patience to the party has made him who he is today after rising steadily through the ranks despite various setbacks.

Speaking Saturday morning in Kabwe, Central Province when she met all the PF structures in the province, Ms. Phiri preached unity and reconciliation and urged party members to be loyal, patient, and disciplined if the party is to remain united and ready for the 2021 general elections.

“President Edgar Lungu was supposed to be our candidate in 2006 but was told at the last minute that he would not be adopted but he never left the party or complained but remained loyal and rose through the ranks and served in various high ranking positions and became the head of state” Ms. Phiri recalled and urged members not lose patience but continue working for the good and progression of the party.

She counseled party members to embrace each other and avoid working in isolation and emphasized that “failure of one is the failure of all”.

Ms. Phiri also called for an end the tendency to label some party members as not being founders of the party saying everyone is equally important and that politics is all about numbers.

Ms. Phiri said the PF is committed to upholding the provisions of the party constitution and cautioned against complacency amongst party members adding that no position or hierarchy in the party will guarantee adoption in the absence of unity and hard work.

And speaking earlier, Patriotic Front Central Province Chairperson Hon Chanda Mutale assured Ms. Phiri that the structures in the province are intact but reiterated the need for all structures to work together to strengthen the party.

He asked Ms. Phiri to convey the assurance to the head of state that Central Province has endorsed him as their 2021 Presidential candidate and stands ready to rally behind him.

