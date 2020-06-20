9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 20, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Kabila: It Was a Great Journey at Nkana

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Kabila: It Was a Great Journey at Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Outgoing Nkana president Everisto Kabila has described his five-year reign at with the Kitwe giants as a great journey.

Kabila stepped down as president of the record 12-timeZambian champions on June 19.

He has been replaced by Nkana vice president Joe Silwamba, who will take charge starting July, 1, 2020.

“It’s been a great journey since 2014. The journey hasn’t been so easy but we soldiered on and scored many successes together,” Kabila said in his statement to the club and fans.

Under Kabila, Nkana finished second in 2018 and won the Barclays Cup and Charity Shield that same season and retained the latter in 2019.

Nkana also qualified for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

The side is currently fourth on the log on 43 points, three points behind leaders Forest Rangers with nine games left to played in the midst of the three-month long Coronavirus lockdown.

“I admit that there were areas we didn’t do well and requires improvements,” Kabila added.

“The club is so demanding and requires commitment and great focus and I have no doubt that our current Nkana FC executive, secretariat, technical bench, players and soccer fans at large will solider on and make this wonderful club a success.

“Challenges are everywhere and are part of life in any great organization am 100 percent confident that we will rise above them.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleNow UPND Catholic Parliamentarians back Catholic Bishops on Bill 10

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Kabila: It Was a Great Journey at Nkana

Outgoing Nkana president Everisto Kabila has described his five-year reign at with the Kitwe giants as a great journey. Kabila...
Read more
Feature Politics

Now UPND Catholic Parliamentarians back Catholic Bishops on Bill 10

Chief Editor - 10
UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Members of the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians have supported the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) on calls for...
Read more
General News

Nigerian High Commission to Zambia assures PF it will address Seer 1 Concerns

Chief Editor - 17
The Nigerian High Commission to Zambia says it is doing everything to ensure that Andrew Ejimadu’s attacks on President Edgar Lungu and Government come...
Read more
General News

Bill 10 will fix succession wrangles in chiefdoms-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu says it is good that almost all traditional leaders agree that the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 will help...
Read more
Columns

Socialist Party’s Manifesto Promises to Bring Revolutionary Change

Chief Editor - 6
The presidential candidate of the Socialist Party (SP), Fred M’membe, released the party’s manifesto for the August 2021 elections at a press conference on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Boss Kabila Steps Down

Feature Sports sports - 2
Everisto Kabila has stepped down as Nkana president after five years at the helm of the record 12-time Zambian champions. Kabila has been Nkana supremo...
Read more

Simataa Backs Nkole For FAZ Top Post

Feature Sports sports - 5
Football administrator Simataa Simataa has backed the candidature of FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole. Nkole, 67 the former Referees Association of Zambia President and FAZ...
Read more

Lwandamina Wary of Two Week Full Training For League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 3
Defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the two-week full-team training window before the projected July season restart is inadequate. The...
Read more

Mid-Week Pro’s Hit List

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs of European –based Chipolopolo players who were in mid-week action. SWEDEN Forward Edward Chilufya and midfielder Emmanuel Banda were not part of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: