Outgoing Nkana president Everisto Kabila has described his five-year reign at with the Kitwe giants as a great journey.

Kabila stepped down as president of the record 12-timeZambian champions on June 19.

He has been replaced by Nkana vice president Joe Silwamba, who will take charge starting July, 1, 2020.

“It’s been a great journey since 2014. The journey hasn’t been so easy but we soldiered on and scored many successes together,” Kabila said in his statement to the club and fans.

Under Kabila, Nkana finished second in 2018 and won the Barclays Cup and Charity Shield that same season and retained the latter in 2019.

Nkana also qualified for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

The side is currently fourth on the log on 43 points, three points behind leaders Forest Rangers with nine games left to played in the midst of the three-month long Coronavirus lockdown.

“I admit that there were areas we didn’t do well and requires improvements,” Kabila added.

“The club is so demanding and requires commitment and great focus and I have no doubt that our current Nkana FC executive, secretariat, technical bench, players and soccer fans at large will solider on and make this wonderful club a success.

“Challenges are everywhere and are part of life in any great organization am 100 percent confident that we will rise above them.”

