The Nigerian High Commission to Zambia says it is doing everything to ensure that Andrew Ejimadu’s attacks on President Edgar Lungu and Government come to an end.

This follows a Petition by Patriotic Front -PF – National Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa and 10 other Provincial Youth Chairpersons to the Nigerian High Commission over Ejimadu popularly known as prophet Seer One.

In a letter dated June 15, 2020 to Mr Sampa and signed on behalf of the High Commissioner by Abbas Abdullahi, the High Commission acknowledged receipt of the letter written against Mr. Ejimadu.

The High Commission has also assured the PF Kasama Central Member of Parliament that all the concerns have been noted.

Ruling Patriotic Front youths wrote to the Nigerian government over alleged defamatory remarks by Andrew Elimadu popularly known as Seer 1.

In a letter of protest to the Nigerian Embassy which was signed by all provincial party chaipersons, PF youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa stated that Seer 1 has been running a sustained hate and propaganda campaign against President Lungu and his government.

He has called on the Nigerian government to act on the matter.

“It is my singular honor to write to you, your Excellency. Kindly accept my utmost regards and consideration. Your excellency, I write to protest in the strongest terms the sustained unwarranted inflammatory, malicious, slanderous and criminally defamatory attacks by the said Mr Andrew Elimadu populary known as Prophet Seer 1 against His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia and his government,” Mr Sampa stated.

“Mr Ejimadu, the founder of Christ Freedom Ministries, once lived in Lusaka, Zambia and was arrested and deported in 2016 for allegedly raping a teenage girl among other numerous allegations against him. For months on end, Mr Elimadu has been running a sustained hate and propaganda campaign via social media and Television platforms against President Lungu and his government. He has been using these platforms to maliciously and criminally defame and malign President Lungu and his senior government officials.”

