Acting Zambia Police spokesperson Danny Mwale has said that police have not received any notification concerning the planned demonstration which is said to be scheduled for tomorrow.

Responding a query about reports rumours of a planned demonstration tomorrow, Mr. Mwale has advised those planning to demonstrate not to go ahead as procedure has not been followed and that those that will go ahead with the demonstrations will be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwile, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has been advised not to parade and incite other people’s children to protest while he sits in the comfort of his home.

Patriotic Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza says it is irresponsible for the UPND leader to put other people’s children in harms way when he can never allow his own children to protest.

“Mr Hichilema has grown up children who are themselves youths and i challenge him to send them to the frontline to protest also rather than inciting other people’s children to protest while his children are comfortably enjoying themselves in the comfort of his home” Mr Mwanza said.

Mr Mwanza who was commenting on tomorrow’s planned protest by youths said freedom of expression has to come with responsibility and advised youths not to allow themselves to be used as political pawns to champion agendas that risk the country’s peace or border on conduct likely to breach peace.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said the protest march scheduled for this week has not been approved by the Police or his office.

Mr Mwanza has asked Mr Hichilema to mention how many orphans and widows he has helped after putting the lives and security of their fathers and husbands at risk to champion his agenda of inciting the public.

“Where are the orphans and widows of those whose lives have been harmed championing Mr. Hichilema’s agendas. Does he even know what these families are going through in the absence of their bread winners? He is quick to use and abuse the names of the departed for political gain but he has never taken time even to check on how these families are surviving. That is very hypocritical of him as a leader” Mwanza has charged

