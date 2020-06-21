9.5 C
Headlines

Police say No Permission has be given for Tomorrow’s Demonstrations as PF accuse HH of inciting Youths

By Chief Editor
Headlines
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting Zambia Police spokesperson Danny Mwale has said that police have not received any notification concerning the planned demonstration which is said to be scheduled for tomorrow.

Responding a query about reports rumours of a planned demonstration tomorrow, Mr. Mwale has advised those planning to demonstrate not to go ahead as procedure has not been followed and that those that will go ahead with the demonstrations will be dealt with accordingly.

Meanwile, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has been advised not to parade and incite other people’s children to protest while he sits in the comfort of his home.

Patriotic Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza says it is irresponsible for the UPND leader to put other people’s children in harms way when he can never allow his own children to protest.

“Mr Hichilema has grown up children who are themselves youths and i challenge him to send them to the frontline to protest also rather than inciting other people’s children to protest while his children are comfortably enjoying themselves in the comfort of his home” Mr Mwanza said.

Mr Mwanza who was commenting on tomorrow’s planned protest by youths said freedom of expression has to come with responsibility and advised youths not to allow themselves to be used as political pawns to champion agendas that risk the country’s peace or border on conduct likely to breach peace.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said the protest march scheduled for this week has not been approved by the Police or his office.

Mr Mwanza has asked Mr Hichilema to mention how many orphans and widows he has helped after putting the lives and security of their fathers and husbands at risk to champion his agenda of inciting the public.

“Where are the orphans and widows of those whose lives have been harmed championing Mr. Hichilema’s agendas. Does he even know what these families are going through in the absence of their bread winners? He is quick to use and abuse the names of the departed for political gain but he has never taken time even to check on how these families are surviving. That is very hypocritical of him as a leader” Mwanza has charged

8 COMMENTS

  2. Lusaka Times, I still have a bit of respect for you but I think you have a bias towards and against certain people. This story was about police and youths but a word count and analysis suggests that mwanza is the main character. Please avoid using your platform as Mwanza’ mouthpiece.

    2

  3. The question is why have you denied the youths their right to protest peacefully? They have issues that need to be addressed yet you as PF have been ignoring and stepping down on. Why is the PF afraid of the youths protest. Why is the reason for the protests by the youths always blamed on HH? HH’S children have nothing to complain or protest about their futures are well secured by their parents, but for others who do something themselves to live have an issue with government who should be doing their job to secure a good economy for the youths to thrive but are not doing so but would rather prioritize bill 10 first instead. HH is not government, that is the reason the PF has failed so much because they are fixated on HH rather than the important affairs of the country.

    4

  4. These PF cowards will never give you that permission which is not even required under the constitution but ZP will cite security concerns even on a Sunday …at times we have to sacrifice a little to be heard like us youths of yesterday. The problem with us Zambians is we are docile during the gassing debacle they shot pupils and we let it go…to date we dont even know what the gassing was about when 50 people were murdered.

    2

  5. Its funny how people forget with a bit of change in their pocket …this boy Tony Mwanza was UNZA Student President and he is spewing this nonsense…some people will have a lonely existence when PF is kicked out.

    1

  6. I think a hypocrite is you Mwanza because you are accusing HH without evidence. If HH is behind it and you have evidence why are U afraid of confronting him? Police’s job is to enforce the law not to give false information to the public. And if HH is behind it, what is wrong about that? Is a peaceful protest wrong? Or have U become judges of the future? No one has told you will conduct harmful protest these people told you they come in peace. Police U are cowards these days, U are not doing your jobs U are following PF’s silencing strategy.

  7. Kamo nga nibo!

    The ruling elite do not not any permit to protest. Just last week some disoriented Street adults were carrying placards against their nemesis in apparent support of the archaic Bill 10. Seems each time they think of him they have severe nightmares!! Your nightmares are only beginning; the peak is yet to come as we approach the Second Thursday of August, 2021

  8. This government is nauseating. Zambia is a controlling society like North Korea, where the flow of information is controlled. We have unscrupulous leaders who distract, divert,
    and derail other people’s critical thinking so that they can maintain their power and control. This is exactly what the police is doing currently. They do not allow other people to express their feelings, but allow Lungu and company to campaign perpetually. What a shame? Are police office so stupid that they are always manipulated like retards? We need police officers who use critical thinking in their daily lives, not Kanganja and company. The police is there to protect people . Instead, what we have are grown-up people who dance to Kampyongo and Lungu. Really? Demonstrating can lead to punishment in Zambia? It…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...

Headlines

