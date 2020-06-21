The Mbala Chamber of Commerce has hailed President Edgar Lungu for spearheading developmental projects that are key to the country’s economic growth.

Chamber District President Mengo Siame cited the flagging off of works to upgrade the Mbala – Zombe boarder road, which leads to Tanzania’s Rukwa Region, as one of the developments that will boost economic activities.

Mr. Siame added that increased cross boarder trade between Zambia and neighboring Tanzania will also contribute favorably to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

And residents of Mbala are elated with President Lungu’s visit to the district and the province at large, saying the move will help the Head of State to appreciate challenges and find solutions.

One of the residents, Annie Chanda said the Head of State should be commended for making efforts to improve the welfare of the common Zambian.

Another resident Felix Mulwanda expressed confidence that challenges affecting the local people will receive due attention.

The President is in Northern Province on a three day working visit.

