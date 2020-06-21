9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Mbala Chamber of Commerce Hails President Lungu for Spearheading Key Developmental Projects

By Chief Editor
The Mbala Chamber of Commerce has hailed President Edgar Lungu for spearheading developmental projects that are key to the country’s economic growth.

Chamber District President Mengo Siame cited the flagging off of works to upgrade the Mbala – Zombe boarder road, which leads to Tanzania’s Rukwa Region, as one of the developments that will boost economic activities.

Mr. Siame added that increased cross boarder trade between Zambia and neighboring Tanzania will also contribute favorably to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

And residents of Mbala are elated with President Lungu’s visit to the district and the province at large, saying the move will help the Head of State to appreciate challenges and find solutions.

One of the residents, Annie Chanda said the Head of State should be commended for making efforts to improve the welfare of the common Zambian.

Another resident Felix Mulwanda expressed confidence that challenges affecting the local people will receive due attention.

The President is in Northern Province on a three day working visit.

3 COMMENTS

  1. There are roads that remain incomplete in some parts of Zambia. They were started and then works just stopped. But here’s a completely new road being started. So wht’s going on? I know that for merely saying the above, it amounts to insulting the ppwers that be. We’re dealing with fragile egos in Zambia.

  2. “……The Mbala Chamber of Commerce has hailed President Edgar Lungu for spearheading developmental projects that are key to the country’s economic growth…”

    For a moment I thought he was reopening a battery making factory ……..

    Waiste of presidential space…….

  3. This guy is a total loser. Is this what you call development? When your government is failing to pay civil servants salaries, no medicine in hospitals, no jobs, no infrastructure, poverty, no freedom, no clean water, no electricity, no roads, no food, housing, no education, no leadership, only PF jokers busy stealing day and night? Vote them out 2021. We need to fund a campaign to get these thieves out of office.

    1

