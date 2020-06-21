9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 21, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Today’s Message: It Shall Not Prosper

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Today's Message: It Shall Not Prosper
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Today’s Scripture

“…No weapon turned against you will succeed. You will silence every voice raised up to accuse you. These benefits are enjoyed by the servants of the LORD…”
(Isaiah 54:17, NLT)

It Shall Not Prosper

Today’s Scripture doesn’t say that we won’t have difficulties. That’s not reality. It says, “The problem may form, people may talk, you may get a negative medical report, but you can stay in peace, knowing it’s not going to prosper against you.” Because you’re God’s child, because you’re in the secret place of the Most High, God has a hedge of protection, mercy, and favor around you that the enemy cannot cross. No person, no sickness, no trouble, and no force of darkness can stop God’s plan for your life.

When you face these challenges and you’re tempted to worry, tell yourself: “This problem may have formed, they may be trying to make me look bad, but I’m not worried. This medical report may not look good, but I have a promise from Almighty God that it is not going to prosper. He has me in the palms of His hands. I’m staying in peace. God and I are a majority.”

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You that I have Your promise that nothing that forms against me is going to prosper. I declare that because I am Your child, there is a hedge of protection, mercy, and favor around me that the enemy cannot cross. I’m staying in peace. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleMbala Chamber of Commerce Hails President Lungu for Spearheading Key Developmental Projects

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Today’s Message: It Shall Not Prosper

Today’s Scripture “...No weapon turned against you will succeed. You will silence every voice raised up to accuse you. These...
Read more
Rural News

Mbala Chamber of Commerce Hails President Lungu for Spearheading Key Developmental Projects

Chief Editor - 0
The Mbala Chamber of Commerce has hailed President Edgar Lungu for spearheading developmental projects that are key to the country’s economic growth. Chamber District President...
Read more
Headlines

Stephen Kampyongo warns people planning to cause confusion in Zambia to stop

Chief Editor - 3
MINISTER of Home Affairs Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned people allegedly planning to cause confusion in the country to stop as the Law enforcement...
Read more
Feature Politics

Remain United, We have a Huge Task of Delivering President HH into Statehouse UPND Appeals to Members

Chief Editor - 21
United Party for National Development Chairperson for Southern Province, Billard Makwembo, has appealed to party members across Southern Province to remain united during the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Emulate President Lungu’s humility, patience and endurance-Mumbi Phiri

Chief Editor - 27
Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has called on PF members in Central Province and elsewhere to emulate President Edgar Lungu's humility, patience,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Today’s Message: Shame Off You

Feature Lifestyle editor - 5
Today’s Scripture “...Do not be afraid; you will not be put to shame. Do not fear disgrace; you will not be humiliated. You will forget...
Read more

Today’s Message: Recognize His Love for You

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 2
Today’s Scripture “...Therefore the sisters sent to Him, saying, “Lord, behold, he whom You love is sick...” (John 11:3, NKJV) Recognize His Love for You It’s interesting that...
Read more

Nkanda yatu pushes zambian fashion outside borders amidst covid-19

Feature Lifestyle staff - 4
Zambian fashion house Nkanda Yatu has proven to be a fashionable force of African creativity. Their stylish designs are not only making waves among...
Read more

Chanda Mbao Announces Mystery International Collaboration

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
Chanda Mbao recently made a rather cryptic announcement on his social media of an international collaboration he has coming. Complete with incomplete artwork (where...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: