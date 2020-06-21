Today’s Scripture

“…No weapon turned against you will succeed. You will silence every voice raised up to accuse you. These benefits are enjoyed by the servants of the LORD…”

(Isaiah 54:17, NLT)

It Shall Not Prosper

Today’s Scripture doesn’t say that we won’t have difficulties. That’s not reality. It says, “The problem may form, people may talk, you may get a negative medical report, but you can stay in peace, knowing it’s not going to prosper against you.” Because you’re God’s child, because you’re in the secret place of the Most High, God has a hedge of protection, mercy, and favor around you that the enemy cannot cross. No person, no sickness, no trouble, and no force of darkness can stop God’s plan for your life.

When you face these challenges and you’re tempted to worry, tell yourself: “This problem may have formed, they may be trying to make me look bad, but I’m not worried. This medical report may not look good, but I have a promise from Almighty God that it is not going to prosper. He has me in the palms of His hands. I’m staying in peace. God and I are a majority.”

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You that I have Your promise that nothing that forms against me is going to prosper. I declare that because I am Your child, there is a hedge of protection, mercy, and favor around me that the enemy cannot cross. I’m staying in peace. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]