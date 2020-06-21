MINISTER of Home Affairs Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned people allegedly planning to cause confusion in the country to stop as the Law enforcement agencies stand ready to defend and protect the country from law breakers.
He says government is aware of their plans in the name of exercising freedom of speech.
“Government is aware of a conspiracy by some unpatriotic Zambians wanting to protest against the state claiming deterioration of freedom of expression in the country when in fact not and we want to warn them against breaking the law in whatever they intend to do which is not supported by law” Hon Kampyongo said.
He says the names people are conspiring to commit crime and the Zambia Police in conjunction with all security wings are monitoring the events and will ensure the law is enforced on anyone wishing to break it.
The minister was speaking when he commissioned and officially handed over 207 police housing units and 20 units for the Immigration department on the Copperbelt.
The housing units are in Chililabobwe,Kitwe,Kafulafuta,Masaiti and Kalulushi districts.
And inspector general of Police Kakoma Kanganja says his command will not tolerate any group or individuals who want to conduct protests in the name of freedom of speech and expression.
You cannot ran a country like that – warning, threats warning, threats…you know you have failed. Enjoy your last days LungWu and PF UPND and HH will fix it soon
This is now a dictator government at it’s best. Zambian citizens have their rights and freedom of expression. This government has failed hence they are inability of public institutions to manage public affairs and public resources. Zambia now has Robert Mugabe, Omar al-Bashir, Kim Jong-ll, Than Shwe, Isayas Afewerki, just to mention but a few at state house. PF need to be voted out 2021.
Who’re these people planning to cause confusion? How come they’re aware of such people but they could not be aware of those who were gassing people a few months ago?