Sunday, June 21, 2020
Feature Politics

There is no cause at this stage to withdraw the Constitution Amendment Bill-YALI

By Chief Editor
1
Chief Editor

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says there is no cause at this stage to withdraw the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 from Parliament when it has already undergone first reading.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says the process is backed by law and that all Members of Parliament understood it from the time it was presented in 2019 to date.

Mr. Ntewewe says he does not know of any law backing the withdrawal of the Bill but stated that it can only be amended.

He explains that it is not the duty of the church or any Civil Society organization to call for the withdrawal of the Bill but Members of Parliament to debate as mandated by the law.

Mr. Ntewewe was speaking today at the opening of a one-day media workshop on the contents of the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

He however pointed out that debate is the normal way of doing things in a democratic dispensation.

1 COMMENT

  1. Thank you for your informed view on this matter. We believe in following the law and rules to the letter rather than using anger and emotion to decide things. This is opposition and diasporans way of thinking. They lack the sense to read things and make objective assessments and analysis of issues.a bunch of useless childish angry souls. To hell

