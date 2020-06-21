The United Party for National Development (UPND) has responded to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza on his remarks where he urged UPND President Hakainde Hichima to stop advertising what he called ignorance when HH made an allegation that gazetting bill 10 was illegal.

In a statement, UPND said that Antonio needs to instead be worried that the basic needs basket as reported by JCTR, indicate that the minimum monthly food basket for a family of 5 people has increased from K5,395 in January 2019 to K7,410 in January 2020 yet the majority of Zambians don’t earn that kind of money and that these are the things you should be looking at not HH.

Below is the full statement

Antonio hands-off HH

We have ignored your hate speech on President HH for too long thinking you will look back at your life and come to terms with reality that the man you are paid to despise played a role of a father in your life when he provided your educational needs.

We are not like you, so we will not proceed to say what happened later because at least he provided what you needed most without looking at you as someone’s child but as his son.

And today you want to refer to him as an ignorant person who seems not to understand the monkey tricks your government is playing to try and convince the people of Zambia so that they swallow the poisonous BILL 10 pill.

You are the last person to say anything malicious to President HH because of the love he showed you when no one looked at you because you were a nobody. But HH as a bally picked you and took you in his hands as a son needing a father but true to the definition of a spoiled ungrateful child, you turn around to say nasty things for wanting to dine with corrupt thieves and destroyers of our democracy.

Why not help your already stressed President fight corruption in his government which include the theft of life-saving drugs. His term of office is nearing its end but meanwhile the Zambian youth is still waiting for the 500,000 and one million jobs promised to them by Mr.Edgar Lungu. That is the man in desperate need of your attention by helping him respond to the needs of the youths in this country.

Antonio leave HH alone and help President Lungu deal with the country his government has plunged into being the fifth hungriest nation on the face of the earth. Those are the issues you are supposed to be looking at instead of wasting time to please your masters.

Antonio IMF won’t bail out Zambia because its debt is unsustainable following Zambia’s US$11 billion debt, 27% Chinese loan obligations, and another estimated US$3 billion owed to some foreign markers in euro bond among others, all these are problems you need to help your President deal with but because you are a spoiled child, your eyes are on HH who has nothing to do with your party’s appetite for borrowing.

Antonio you need to be worried that the basic needs basket as reported by JCTR, indicate that the minimum monthly food basket for a family of 5 people has increased from K5,395 in January 2019 to K7,410 in January 2020 yet majority of Zambians don’t earn that kind of money. These are the things you should be looking at not HH.

Zambians need your government to release reports of the serial killings, burning of markets and gassing which led to loss of innocent lives and not talking about HH. It won’t help your government in anyway because Zambians need answers before elections in 2021. Eyes off HH because your President needs you to help him have those issues resolved because voters are hurting.

Am sure the youths expected you to say something that was going to ease the pressure your government is undergoing because of the suffering they are undergoing.

Meanwhile to the people of Zambia thank you so much for your support, surely you will lead a different and better life under President Hakainde Hichilema because he loves you and has a vision of building a better life for all Zambians across the country.

There is nothing to debate PF government has failed and they should go.

