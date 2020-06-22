9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 22, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

There is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen from those opposing the document

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Feature Politics There is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chembe PF Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says there is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen from those opposing the document.

Mr Kopulande has accused people objecting Bill 10 of pushing for regime change in Zambia.

He says calls to withdraw Bill 10 are pure politics meant to push for change of government by proponents of regime change.

Mr Kopulande said the objecting of the Bill in its entirety is a political game aimed at embarrassing government.

He said some people wants Bill 10 to fail because they know that its failure will be deemed as government failure.

Mr Kopulande has cautioned the proponents of regime change not to set the country on fire in their quest to make Bill 10 fail.

Mr Kopulande who was a member of the Raphael Nakachinda led select Committee.

He has also castigated NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mumba for calling for the withdrawal of the Bill.

Mr Kopulande has wondered how a person who served as Vice Chairperson at the National Dialogue Forum could today turn around and castigated a document she helped develop.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePoor Work on Lumumba road by AVIC is a manifestation of corruption in the PF government-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

There is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen from those opposing the document

Chembe PF Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says there is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony...
Read more
Headlines

Poor Work on Lumumba road by AVIC is a manifestation of corruption in the PF government-HH

Chief Editor - 0
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the poor workmanship on Lumumba road by AVIC International is a manifestation of corruption in the PF government. Mr Hichilema...
Read more
Rural News

Senior Chief Kaputa thanks President Lungu for the Empowerment of his subjects with livestock

Chief Editor - 0
Senior Chief Kaputa of Kaputa District in Northern Province has thanked President Edgar Lungu for the Empowerment of his subjects with livestock by the...
Read more
Headlines

The Planned Protests are illegal, my office has not permitted any protests-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 0
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has dismissed media reports suggesting that a group of youths planning to protest were permitted by his office...
Read more
General News

Lusambo refurbishes dormitory at Solwezi Boys as a way of paying back to his former school

Chief Editor - 1
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Saturday visited his former school in Solwezi where he has renovated and adopted a dormitory wing he used...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is no cause at this stage to withdraw the Constitution Amendment Bill-YALI

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says there is no cause at this stage to withdraw the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019...
Read more

Remain United, We have a Huge Task of Delivering President HH into Statehouse UPND Appeals to Members

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 25
United Party for National Development Chairperson for Southern Province, Billard Makwembo, has appealed to party members across Southern Province to remain united during the...
Read more

Emulate President Lungu’s humility, patience and endurance-Mumbi Phiri

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has called on PF members in Central Province and elsewhere to emulate President Edgar Lungu's humility, patience,...
Read more

Now UPND Catholic Parliamentarians back Catholic Bishops on Bill 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Members of the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians have supported the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) on calls for...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: