Chembe PF Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says there is no content in Bill 10 to warrant the acrimony seen from those opposing the document.

Mr Kopulande has accused people objecting Bill 10 of pushing for regime change in Zambia.

He says calls to withdraw Bill 10 are pure politics meant to push for change of government by proponents of regime change.

Mr Kopulande said the objecting of the Bill in its entirety is a political game aimed at embarrassing government.

He said some people wants Bill 10 to fail because they know that its failure will be deemed as government failure.

Mr Kopulande has cautioned the proponents of regime change not to set the country on fire in their quest to make Bill 10 fail.

Mr Kopulande who was a member of the Raphael Nakachinda led select Committee.

He has also castigated NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mumba for calling for the withdrawal of the Bill.

Mr Kopulande has wondered how a person who served as Vice Chairperson at the National Dialogue Forum could today turn around and castigated a document she helped develop.

