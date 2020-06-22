While Police officers were watching the situation in the Central Business District in Lusaka, some youths went ahead with their protests against the injustices and failure by the Government to attend to their needs. Earlier, Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said no youth has been given a permit to protest over anything today.However, the Zambia police were outsmarted as a small group of protesters live streamed their protest in the bush, attracting over 90 000 views.
From being told: the youth who want to protest, need to get permission to protest from the very people they want to protest against.
To being told: the police in full riot gear are assiduously looking for the peaceful protestors,protesting at an unknown location.
This can only be compared to how Teenagers outsmarted the Trump campaign this weekend by booking tickets for Trump’s Tulsa rally and not showing up leading to a stadium with a lot of empty seats.
Streaming live from unknown locations in the bush, youths led by Human rights defender Pilato and social commentator and justice advocate Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow went ahead with their protests.Other young people carried out lone protests as dissatisfaction with the government grows.
The Youths who sang the National anthem at the beginning and the end of their protests were seen carrying placards written; “Laws over politics, do not break my bones and Gold and Mukula for Zambians”, among others.
The youths said they will protest on 22nd day of every month in the bushes to express their displeasure over the many injustices happening in the nation.
Others in attendance to support the youths were Laura Miti, Mubita Nawa and Maiko Zulu.
B’Flow twitted “One day the people will ask “Why were the police on the streets if Lusaka with guns on the 22nd June,2020?” Then the story will be told about how the young people of the country mobilised the police to march on their behalf.
The battle of wits/ I wan I warn I warn
The more you suppress people the more the pressure builds up and a time comes when the dam will break!
Ba pf, we will not allow you to turn zambia into another Zimbabwe with a wrecked economy and police state.
We know there are people in pf that are ready to shed blood in order to hold on to power.
But the same police you are using today to suppress the people will be the one bundling you into vans and harrassing your families.
Sorry guyz I was listening to the smart Zambians, my friend and best musician St.Michael are very wise. Lusambo also agrees.
What crime have they committed today?
The only person who deserve arrest is Kampyongo for wasting diesel and washing soap for the officers. Now the police-wives have to suffer washing uniforms in cold water.
We thank the police for coming out in large numbers to protest on behalf of the youth.
The youth will not be silenced by this cheap intimidation. PF is using 20th century tactics to respond to youth of the 21st century.
Keep it up baYufi. No one can take away your voice. Zambia belongs to all Zambians.
God help us!
This is a new generation ignored for far too long! Times are changing and the sooner the tired technology skill deficient recycled politicians accept that the wind now blowing can clear away debris the better for them!
So this is wht Edgar Lungu was scared of. Harmless unarmed youths. Hw can this scare any govt?
Foooolish dull Lazy Lungu how can you suppress someone who has more time than you on earth…you PF ministers these are the people you will be meeting at counters when you go to renew your road licence in 5 years time when you are just a member of the public.
He can’t even show his face at State House.
Welcome to the new wold. The revolution won’t be shown on TV.
The police and their bosses must be feeling super proud of themselves!
I advise all the youth to get their voting documents in order, we have to vote massively for mother Zambia. You now see how our democracy is being decapitated by the current leadership. It’s time up for pf.
Kaponyonyo should resign. This is embarrassing for the government what a shame. Why was the Police protesting in town today for…lol…this president is a wish.
Aluta ….
A protest is not in numbers but in words….
The world sees and listens….
Soon the emperor will realise he has no clothes…
The power of social media at play. Kudos to the youth and young men. The message is loud and clear the world has seen, the people in Zambia have seen. The government will not hear what you want to say and they have proved it by doing all they can to hinder divergent views. Time is slowly ticking, while you occupy yourselves with stopping the opposition time to work is ticking away and elections are only 14 months away anyway keep wasting precious time chasingbthe opposition. In playing chess if your opponent gets you to play the way they want you to play you have have lost the game already have a strategy and stick to it don’t follow what your opponent is doing.