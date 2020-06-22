Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he is ready to cooperate with the Anti Corruption Commission as it carries out an inquiry against him.

Two weeks ago, some PF sympathizers reported Mr Lusambo to the ACC for suspected abuse of office authority following his donations to his Constituency, the forced removal of former teachers from Munali High School houses and the manner in which he carried out anti-Covid-19 prevention measures.

But Mr Lusambo says the ACC is a highly effective and professional institution and that he respects its mandate.

He further stated that the Commission does not need to be incited into launching an investigation into anyone as it has the capability to institute its own investigate without outside influence.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament said his donations to his constituents are sourced from many well wishers who believe in his ability to deliver.

He was speaking on Sunday at his residence in Ndola during a luncheon for over 200 differently abled Kabushi residents at which he donated items such as wheelchairs, bags of mealie meal and blankets.

“The ACC does not need to be told who to go after. The ACC has got eyes to see straight through what you are wearing and if they feel that the shirt you are wearing was illegally obtained, they can summon you for interviews,” Mr Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Agency for Person’s with Disabilities in ndola has called on government to consider tax exemption on devices that aid disabled people.

ZAPD Member Lameck Zulu says devices and appliances used by people living with disabilities are unaffordable.

He says wheelchairs, hearing aids, crutches and prosthetics are expensive and many people living with disabilities cannot afford.

Mr Zulu added that there is need for constant consultation with people living with disabilities when formulating tax types to be exempted such as Value Added Tax.

