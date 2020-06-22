The opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has expelled Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Mangani Nakachinda.
Mr. Nakachinda who was a suspended member of the MMD from 2016 was expelled after the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) sitting in Lusaka on the 20th of June, 2020 unanimously voted to expel him from the party.
According to the expulsion letter, MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika informed him that he had been given time to appear before the Party’s disciplinary Committee and he has refused to come through.
“Following your exculpatory letter of 2016, We wrote to you on the 15th of November, 2019 inviting you to appear before the disciplinary Committee but you and your agents refused to get the letter. This show of arrogance, insubordination and disregard for the Party Leadership can not be entertained”, Hon. Chitika wrote.
She further said that he had continued holding meetings where he was bringing the name of the party into disrepute.
“Furthermore, You have continued holding meetings in Lusaka, Chipata, Luangwa and other places in the country, bringing the name of the party into disrepute and slandering thereby injuring the image of the Party and abrogating sections of the Party Constitution which relate to obligations of a member namely Article 10 (a) (c) (d) (h) (j) and (k)”, Hon. Chitika further wrote.
She then informed him that the National Executive Committee of the MMD resolved to expel him.
“With all these constitutional violations, I wish to inform you that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) at its sitting on the 20th of June, 2020 at the Party Secretariat and using it’s inherent powers vested in it and in accordance with the disciplinary procedure, inter alia Article 52 (2) and 19 (n) of it’s party Constitution unanimously resolved to expel you from the party with immediate effect”, Hon. Chitika said.
She then informed him that the Speaker had been informed of the Party’s decision to expel him.
Appointments to Parliament have nothing to do with one’s political party. Of course, the MMD is within their rights to suspend him.
A member of parliament must belong to a political party to be in National Assembly unless he stood as an independent. Nakachinda was a member of MMD. Now that he has been expelled by the MMD he was representing, he ceases to be an MP. His appointment does not negate his expulsion..The President can appoint anyone whether UPND or FDD to be an MP or Minister . If Nakachinda did not belong to a political party then, the expulsion is void abnitio..
Mmd is finished. Instead of working together they are tearing each other apart. Sad
The MMD feels he’s no longer relevant to their future. That’s within their rights but there’s a strange precedent to this. Michael Sata expelled PF MPs who chose to cooperate with Rupiah Banda prior to the 2011 elections. They remained in Parliament till it was dissolved and their political future in PF came to an end. Has the law changed?
Long overdue though MMD is not going anywhere under a “Dreamer!”
UPND should also act on rebel MPs before it’s too late, though UPND is not going anywhere without rebranding itself!
@ Rob Mwale, Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu is an appointed member of parliament, and he does not belong to any political party. the 8 nominated members do NOT have to belong to any political party. one can not be appointed if they stood for an election and lost, otherwise there is no criteria.
Is the Kwacha still at more than 18 kwacha to a dollar? Its tough, and this decline started way before COVID 19, inflation is rising daily, reserves are gone and some body is busy pushing bill 10
Nakachinda just go join the ZP who are protesting in streets of Lusaka.