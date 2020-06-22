9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 22, 2020
Police in full riot gear deployed all over Lusaka to stop peaceful protests

By editor
Police in Lusaka have deployed officers to deal with protesting youths who have vowed to go ahead with protests on various issues of national interest including corruption in the government.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said no youth has been given a permit to protest over anything today.

Mrs Katongo said the current COVID-19 situation does not allow for huge gatherings hence anyone that will be found protesting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mrs Katongo has also accused some Civil Society Organisations of inciting youths to go on the street to protest while they remain in the comfort of their homes.

She said according to information availed to her by the Police Command in Lusaka, the youths have not been given any permit to protest.

Mrs Katongo added that she has no information that Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has permitted anyone to protest.

She has urged people intending to protest to follow the law and ensure that they also approach the Ministry of health for guidelines.

 

Previous articleI am ready to cooperate with ACC-Bowman

6 COMMENTS

  1. We thank our men and women in uniform for ensuring peace and security across the country. We have laws and rules for a reason. This is a civilised society and you cannot expect to just cause disruption on our busy streets without it being approved by the relevant authorities. If they feel it is a security risk they are within their powers to decline such a request. Alternatively go and assemble on HHs farms since we know he is one funding confusion

    1
    7

  5. Mrs Katongo said the current COVID-19 situation does not allow for huge gatherings. Last week Pro Bill protest happened and there was no COVID protest happened

    2

  6. These are frightened little men……

    looking under rocks for conspirous theories and people giving the suffering youth a voice……

    Yes , you can show case your guns and war marchines ,nothing will stop the suffering Zambians crying out….

