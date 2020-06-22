Police in Lusaka have deployed officers to deal with protesting youths who have vowed to go ahead with protests on various issues of national interest including corruption in the government.
Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said no youth has been given a permit to protest over anything today.
Mrs Katongo said the current COVID-19 situation does not allow for huge gatherings hence anyone that will be found protesting will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
Mrs Katongo has also accused some Civil Society Organisations of inciting youths to go on the street to protest while they remain in the comfort of their homes.
She said according to information availed to her by the Police Command in Lusaka, the youths have not been given any permit to protest.
Mrs Katongo added that she has no information that Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has permitted anyone to protest.
She has urged people intending to protest to follow the law and ensure that they also approach the Ministry of health for guidelines.
