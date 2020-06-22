HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has dismissed media reports suggesting that a group of youths planning to protest were permitted by his office and the Zambia Police Service.

Speaking when he commissioned and officially handed over 34 housing units to the Zambia Police Officers in Masaiti District of Copperbelt Province yesterday, Hon Kampyongo said his office has not permitted any protests.

“Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja allow me to take advantage of this very noble event to implore you to activate your command who will in essence active your well equipped men and women in uniform to stand ready to bring to book anyone who intends to cause acrimony disguised as peaceful protests” Hon Kampyongo said.

The Minister said government is aware of the agitation that the deadly coronavirus pandemic has brought in Zambia and the rest of the world hence enforcing public health guidelines such as the banning of large gatherings.

He said that government working with its various institutions will not allow any form of protests amidst the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“To those Youths who want to dare the police by going ahead with an illegal protest, you will only have yourselves to blame, you have been warned, and don’t say you were not warned when the wide police dragnet catches up with you ” Hon Kampyongo cautioned.

Hon Kampyongo has since called on all parents to ensure that they keep their children away from participating in lawlessness.

“Fellow parents I am calling on you on this Father’s Day to ensure that you advice your children to stay away from these protest whose agenda is ill conceived and misguided ” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said it is unfortunate that some politicians want to use people’s innocent children as a lader to ascend to political power by encouraging them to go against the law.

And Hon Kampyongo has urged Police officers across the country to remain on high alert to ensure that law and order is maintained in the country.

Meanwhile Masaiti Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Michael Katambo has hailed President Edgar Lungu and government for building 34 Police houses in Masaiti district.

Hon Katambo said the 34 houses will ease the burden of having to commute from Ndola every day which had been placed on officers assigned to Masaiti Police Station.

The Munister of Home Affairs was Accompanied by Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Japhen Mwakalombe, Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairperson Nathan Chanda, PS Dr Chileshe Mulenga of Home Affairs, Copperbelt PS Bright Nundwe, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, Chifubu Member of Parliament Hon Frank N’gambi and other senior government and party officials

