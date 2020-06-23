President Lungu has congratulated His Excellency Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, following Kenya’s election to serve as a member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022 in the non-permanent category.

The President in his congratulatory message to Mr Kenyatta said: “It is with a great sense of satisfaction that I offer my congratulations, following the election of the Republic of Kenya to serve as a member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022 in the non-permanent category.”

The President notes that Zambia has persistently supported the Kenyan candidature out of conviction, given Kenya’s positive record and its ongoing contribution to the African continent’s agenda within the multilateral framework.

“We also note the sacrifices that Kenya has made in its quest to bring peace to its neighbouring countries. I have no doubt that your country will once again rise to the challenges of this coveted and onerous responsibility of representing Africa on the UN Security Council,” reads part of the message.

The President said Zambia is proud to be a long-standing member and supporter of the United Nations and is confident that the election of Kenya will add to the impetus of promoting peace and harmony among Member States.

“Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, my best wishes on this occasion and the assurances of my highest consideration,” President Lungu writes.

Issued by:

Isaac Chipampe

Special assistant to the President Press and Public Relations

