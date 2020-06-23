The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has given a four-day ultimatum to suppliers who have not delivered face masks to do so or risk having their contracts cancelled. DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government has contractual obligations it follows when awarding contracts with a specific timeline.

Mr Kabwe said out of the three million masks that DMMU was tasked to procure, 2.9m have been delivered and distributed to all parts of the country.He said the delays in the supply of the remaining masks is because of some companies that were awarded contracts but have not yet delivered the items to date.

He said government does not have time to start waiting for those who have failed to deliver because school going children especially in rural areas are in need of these masks.

Mr.Kabwe further said he is impressed with the number of youths who have since responded and participated in the supply of the re-usable masks.He said the move simply shows that youths are slowly taking up their role meant to improve their lives and also contribute participate in national affairs.He further disclosed that government has met its target of delivering COVID-19 prevention material to almost all the provinces.

Mr Kabwe said with the timely delivery of the materials by those contracted, all the schools will be able to receive the masks by next week.He also expressed concern on some social media fraudsters who have now started sending people text messages asking them to pay for contracts to supply face masks to DMMU.He said his office has since raised the concern with ZICTA and urged people to report any such incidents.

