9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambia to issue K8bn COVID bonds for economic stimulus

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Economy Zambia to issue K8bn COVID bonds for economic stimulus
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government plans to issue a K8 billion Covid bond whose proceeds would go towards paying suppliers, retirees and contractors.

At yesterday’s cabinet meeting held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Cabinet approved in principle the establishment of a K8 billion economic stimulus package that will be financed through the issuance of the COVID-19 Bond.

Cabinet sources say the allocation will go towards payment to retirees, contractors and suppliers.

Cabinet resolved that it is necessary to provide an economic stimulus through the issuance of the COVID-19 Bond in order to improve the liquidity levels in the economy that have reduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID bond will be additional intervention from the April central bank stimulus package and May benchmark interest rate cut to boost growth.

[Read 136 times, 136 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleMalawi: MEC play down claims linking Zambia officials to rig Malawi Poll
Next articleBill 10 is toxic-Musa Mwenye

3 COMMENTS

  2. Bushe nayaamba IMF-Zambia consultation? Nangula tulelolela ukukaka ama youths? Or better still ukubacita break ama bonzo ?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

Bill 10 is toxic-Musa Mwenye

Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has charged that Bill 10 is toxic and should be withdrawn from Parliament. Mr. Mwenye...
Read more
Economy

Zambia to issue K8bn COVID bonds for economic stimulus

Chief Editor - 3
Government plans to issue a K8 billion Covid bond whose proceeds would go towards paying suppliers, retirees and contractors. At yesterday’s cabinet meeting held at...
Read more
General News

Malawi: MEC play down claims linking Zambia officials to rig Malawi Poll

Chief Editor - 2
The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has downplayed claims by opposition Tonse Alliance during the final campaign rally on Saturday that three top Zambian nationals...
Read more
General News

Earthquake shakes Kariba

Chief Editor - 1
The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has confirmed that a moderate earthquake measuring 3.9 in magnitude was experienced in Kariba, on Saturday and no...
Read more
General News

U.S. Farming Body and Zambian Firm Partner Aim to Boost Crop Yields

Chief Editor - 1
An American non-profit organisation has launched a $40 million joint venture with one of Zambia's top farm suppliers to boost crop yields and food...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mines Minister urges Youth to take advantage and invest in Mineral Resources

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has called on the young people to take advantage of the Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd and invest in Mineral...
Read more

Poor Work on Lumumba road by AVIC is a manifestation of corruption in the PF government-HH

Economy Chief Editor - 24
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the poor workmanship on Lumumba road by AVIC International is a manifestation of corruption in the PF government. Mr Hichilema...
Read more

Government is determined to Increase the Stake of Shareholding in Mines

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says Government through ZCCM-IH is working towards increasing its stake of shareholding in mining firms. And Mr. Musukwa has challenged emerald...
Read more

Bank of Zambia asked to change the K10 billion stimulus package to a grant

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Northwestern Chamber of Commerce, Trade and industry (NWCCI) has appealed to the Bank of Zambia to change the 10 billion stimulus package...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 136 times, 136 reads today]

Related Posts: