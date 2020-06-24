Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakacinda has accused the New Hope MMD of using his name to seek media attention.

Mr Nakacinda who has been expelled by the party has wondered how many times he will be expelled by the party officials as they have been expelling him since 2016.

He has said that expelling him from the party is a sheer waste of time because he does not recognise the Nevers Mumba led leadership.

Mr Nakacinda said whatever actions they are taking are illegal because their mandate ended in 2016.

The opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy expelled Mr Nakacinda for what they termed as arrogance, insubordination and disregard for the party leadership.

Mr Nakacinda who was a suspended member of the MMD from 2016 was expelled after the Party’s National Executive Committee sitting in Lusaka on the 20th of June, 2020 unanimously voted to expel him from the party.

According to the expulsion letter, MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika informed him that he had been given time to appear before the Party’s disciplinary committee and he has refused to come through.

