Thursday, June 25, 2020
Headlines

Drama characterises Bill 10 day in Parliament as PF and UPND outclasses each other

By Chief Editor
3
Drama characterised Parliament as PF and UPND outclassed each other on Wednesday afternoon over matters of Bill 10.

UPND was babbling with confidence the Bill was going nowhere and walked out of the house and drove to their secretariat to celebrate the failure of Bill 10 before the PF could make their move which seemingly outclassed them.

According to the MPs who walked out of Parliament, Bill 10 has lapsed as a Bill can only stay in Parliament for six months.

According to Leader of Opposition and Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu, parliamentary procedure stipulates that the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 lapsed on 4th June 2020.

Mr Mwimbu said this is six months after the Bill had been reinstated on the order paper by Minister of Justice Given Lubinda.

He has vowed that opposition MPs together with their supporters will do everything possible to prevent further debates on Bill 10.

Mr Mwimbu has warned the PF not to continue their underhand methods to present the Bill in Parliament.

However, as the UPND MPs were busy addressing Journalists, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda applied for leave before the Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini to grant him leave to defer debate on Bill 10.

This came as few minutes after debates on the controversial Bill 10 were introduced on the floor of the house.

3 COMMENTS

  2. The pf are a bunch of criminals. Why are they so intent on imposing this bill on Zambians when they have rejected it.
    In any case, with all the blunders of this government, who in their right mind would trust this regime with amendment of the constitution.
    Lest I forget, when is President Lungu going to grow balls and fire Dr. Chilufya Chitalu? What evidence is he waiting for?

  3. Don’t worry, Achimwenes next door have just shown us how to get rid of a corrupt government in grand style. Next stop Lungu and PF kuya bebele in 13 months time.



