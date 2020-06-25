9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Economy

Equity Group pulls out of Atlas Mara Acquisition Deal

Atlas Mara acquisition by Equity Group has flopped as the two firms have mutually agreed to discontinue acquisition transaction discussions citing the need to refine its strategy given the COVID19 pandemic.

Equity Group proposed to acquire Atlas Mara banking assets in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique.

In exchange, Atlas Mara was to get shares in Equity Group.

In January 2020, Equity Group published an update saying that the two firms were yet to sign a detailed transaction agreement and the binding term sheet with respect to the proposed transaction had expired.

At the time, Equity Group remained optimistic that the two firms would pursue further discussions in early 2020 to try to reach mutually acceptable commercial terms.

Equity Group says discontinuation of the transaction was due to the effects of COVID19 pandemic to both the world and economies in which it operates.

In this case, the bank says it has refined its strategy to take into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

