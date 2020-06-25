9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Sports

President Lungu Gives Green Light for League Restart

The green light for the restart of the 2020/2021 season has been given by the highest office in the land following the lengthy pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Edgar Lungu stated in his bi-monthly Covid-19 pandemic national address on June 25 that football would return in July.

“Guidelines for all sports disciplines to follow as they consider resume sports activities have been developed,” President Lungu said.

“They include the following but not limited to:
A: Guiding principles stipulated by statutory instruments 21 and 22 of 2020
B: Guidelines for various sports disciplines which have been categorized as non, semi -contact and full -contact
C: Safeguards as outlined in the health guidelines for football at Premier and National Division One League, hence these leagues will resume action in July 2020 with the strict observance of health guidelines.

“The Ministry of Heath, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development and the Ministry of Local Government would be inspecting sports arena’s to ensure they are ready for action.”

The last league action for FAZ Super Division teams was on March 8 with rescheduled Week 23 games before the lockdown was implemented.

Forest Rangers currently lead the log after 25 games played on 46 points, one more than Napsa Stars with nine games left before the 2020 title is decided.

Defending champions Zesco are 5th and are four points behind Forest.

