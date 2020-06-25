President EDGAR LUNGU has urged the Commonwealth to support calls for debt relief or cancellation for developing member states in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.
President LUNGU has also called for enhanced collaboration in research for the vaccination and cure of Covid-19 and mobilization of resources from the local and international community.
The President emphasized the need for concerted efforts among member states to address inequality and ensure gains made towards the eradication of poverty and zero hunger are NOT reversed.
President LUNGU says the most vulnerable – women and girls, persons with a disability, the elderly, and displaced persons – should be at the centre of recovery.
The President said this through Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI during the Commonwealth Covid-19 Virtual Leaders Meeting.
Mr MALANJI was accompanied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation CHALWE LOMBE and other senior Government officials.
The meeting, convened under the theme “Sharing Solutions in Challenging Times”, addressed Covid-19 in the context of trade and finance, climate change, technology and experience sharing, and the Commonwealth’s role in promoting tolerance and social cohesion
The meeting was also informed that Zambia’s COVID response involves implementing strategic interventions in line with the guidance from the World Health Organization -WHO- and the Africa Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, to mitigate and response t
the disease.
This is according to a statement released to a statement released to ZNBC News by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer CHANSA KABWELA
