Leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says the lifespan of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 has elapsed.

And Justice Minister Given Lubinda has deferred the tabling of the Bill

And Mwembeshi independent member of parliament Machila Jamba has thanked UPND MPs for their support against the amendment Bill.

Addressing the media at the UPND secretariat Wednesday afternoon, Mr Mwiimbu said Bill 10 is legally and procedurally killed by timeframe and cannot therefore be debated.

He urged Mr Lubinda to consider bringing a fresh Bill to the House if he is still interested in constitutional amendments.

Mr Mwiimbu revealed that the Bill has expired it’s lifespan as it went beyond the stipulated six months during which a parliamentary Bill ought to be concluded or withdrawn.

Mr. Mwiimbu vowed that the UPND and Independent MPs would not support a dead Bill, argued that if the PF wanted to bring the Bill back to the House, they needed to start the process afresh.

He said according to the processes and procedures of Parliamentary practice, any Bill before the house had to be concluded within 6 months, after which it expired making any attempts to resuscitate it an illegality.

Mr Mwiimbu who is Monze Central MP and UPND Legal Chairman further added that the members of parliament would take any appropriate action and exhaust all avenues within the confines of the law to ensure that the PF does not proceed with the Bill.

And Mwembeshi Independent Member of Parliament, Machila Jamba said he was grateful to note that UPND MPs have stood firm in fighting against the controversial Bill and bowed to ensure that the will of the people is respected.

Mr. Jamba said Zambians from all walks of life have rejected the bill and wondered why parliament should force a rejection on the people.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Given Lubinda yesterday afternoon deferred the bill to another date with Speaker Patrick Matibini urging the government to ensure that the Bill is exhausted in the current sitting.

