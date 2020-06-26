9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 26, 2020
type here...
Array

13 Academies Get FIFA Support

By sports
36 views
0
13 Academies Get FIFA Support
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Thirteen Football Academies are set to benefit from a FIFA junior football support programme.

The academies qualified for the programme following their consistent supply of players to the junior structures of both the boys and girls Zambia national teams.

“Thirteen football academies in Zambia have been selected as beneficiaries under the FIFA Talent Development Football Ecosystem Analysis program,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“The Zambian academies will join others across the world on the project which is a Youth High Performance program.

“According to the strict selection criterion the beneficiaries were run through a seven-point process.

“Among the conditions were teams that have produced the highest number of players for the under-17 national teams for both girls and boys in the last five years. The academies also must have at least three consecutive age groups like under-12, 14 including Under 17.

“Furthermore the academies must have participated regularly in youth competitions, have a regular weekly training program, have a director coordinator) and a minimum of three coaches.

“The final criterion was the presence of a centralized training facility.

“FIFA has appointed world acclaimed Double Pass as the supervisory company for all the academies in the world.

“After the selection the next step will be for Double Pass to contact successful academies for an analysis of their operations. The online survey will reveal the level of kind of support that each of the academies requires. Support will not be uniform but tailored to the requirement of each individual academy.

“Double Pass will do a world report for all the academies across the globe with a county report available for individual nations.”

The girl’s academies are Bauleni United Sports Academy, Yasa Girls, Pataki, Choma Warriors, Queens Academy and Luyando Foundation.

The boy’s academies are Blaze Academy, Athletico, Morkeved, Red Arrows, Kafue Celtic, Modern Skills Academy and Superade Academy.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleNapsa Stars Coach Fathi Looking Forward to July Restart

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

13 Academies Get FIFA Support

Thirteen Football Academies are set to benefit from a FIFA junior football support programme. The academies qualified for the programme...
Read more

Napsa Stars Coach Fathi Looking Forward to July Restart

sports - 0
Coach Mohamed Fathi hopes Napsa Stars can continue from where they left off in March following confirmation that the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division will...
Read more
Health

UK envoy praises Lusambo for his fight against Covid-19

Chief Editor - 20
UK High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for his passionate fight against Covid-19. Mr Woolley said Mr Lusambo’s...
Read more
Headlines

Chellah Tukuta out on bail

Chief Editor - 22
The Ndola Magistrates Court has granted celebrity photographer Chellah Tukuta a K5,000 bail in his own recognisance. Tukuta has been in police cells for 10...
Read more
General News

There is no Sense of Justice in Zambia Anymore-Msoni

Chief Editor - 14
All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni says there is no sense of justice in Zambia anymore. Mr Msoni says criminals have perfected the art...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Coach Fathi Looking Forward to July Restart

sports - 0
Coach Mohamed Fathi hopes Napsa Stars can continue from where they left off in March following confirmation that the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division will...
Read more

President Lungu Gives Green Light for League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 6
The green light for the restart of the 2020/2021 season has been given by the highest office in the land following the lengthy pause...
Read more

Munaile: No Place For Cadres in Football

Feature Sports sports - 5
Aspiring Football Association of Zambia presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has vowed to stamp out the culture of cadres in football. Munaile said on Sun FM's...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs of Chipolopolo stars performances abroad this past weekend. RUSSIA The Russia league resumed this past weekend since March due to the Covid-19...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: