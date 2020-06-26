9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 26, 2020
type here...
Array

Napsa Stars Coach Fathi Looking Forward to July Restart

By sports
36 views
0
Napsa Stars Coach Fathi Looking Forward to July Restart
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Coach Mohamed Fathi hopes Napsa Stars can continue from where they left off in March following confirmation that the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division will restart next month.

Republican President Edgar Lungu on June 25 disclosed in his bi-monthly Covid-19 address that sporting activities, including football, had been given a green light to resume after three months of quarantine due to the pandemic.

Matches are expected to resume behind closed doors under strict guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

“I think it is a very good move by the President to motivate us to finish our job and we thank him very much,”Fathi said.

“We also appreciate FAZ’s efforts to see that the league finishes as every club will now have to express themselves up to the end.”

With nine games left to play, Napsa will return to action in second place with 45 points, one behind Forest Rangers after 25 and 24 games played respectively.

First and second place finishers qualify for the CAF Champions League while three and four will earn tickets to the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Our target is to play continental and book a top four position. We know what we are supposed to do and we will continue from where we ended at quarantine,” Fathi said.

Meanwhile, FAZ has proposed that teams should resume full team training two weeks before the league restarts.

Teams have currently been restricted to individual training during the lockdown that began in mid-March.
Fathi said he also welcomes the provisional law that allows an extra two substitutes during the pandemic lockdown due to the lack of match fitness.

“I think three or weeks will be good for us but if you look at Europe, despite their facilities, they know the challenges they have and that is why they have increased the substitutes to five because some players, especially midfielders and strikers, will not be 100 percent in this short period,” Fathi said.

“I hope it will be the same for us but after four, five games, I believe they will be back to full fitness.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleUK envoy praises Lusambo for his fight against Covid-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

Napsa Stars Coach Fathi Looking Forward to July Restart

Coach Mohamed Fathi hopes Napsa Stars can continue from where they left off in March following confirmation that the...
Read more
Health

UK envoy praises Lusambo for his fight against Covid-19

Chief Editor - 19
UK High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for his passionate fight against Covid-19. Mr Woolley said Mr Lusambo’s...
Read more
Headlines

Chellah Tukuta out on bail

Chief Editor - 21
The Ndola Magistrates Court has granted celebrity photographer Chellah Tukuta a K5,000 bail in his own recognisance. Tukuta has been in police cells for 10...
Read more
General News

There is no Sense of Justice in Zambia Anymore-Msoni

Chief Editor - 14
All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni says there is no sense of justice in Zambia anymore. Mr Msoni says criminals have perfected the art...
Read more
Economy

ActionAid Zambia welcomes Government’s move to cancel the Double Tax Agreement with Mauritius.

Chief Editor - 6
ActionAid Zambia has welcomed the government’s move to cancel the Double Tax Agreement with Mauritius. Action Aid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba said her Organisation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu Gives Green Light for League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 6
The green light for the restart of the 2020/2021 season has been given by the highest office in the land following the lengthy pause...
Read more

Munaile: No Place For Cadres in Football

Feature Sports sports - 5
Aspiring Football Association of Zambia presidential candidate Emmanuel Munaile has vowed to stamp out the culture of cadres in football. Munaile said on Sun FM's...
Read more

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs of Chipolopolo stars performances abroad this past weekend. RUSSIA The Russia league resumed this past weekend since March due to the Covid-19...
Read more

Silwamba Reveals His Prime Target at Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 0
Newly appointed Nkana President Joseph Silwamba has set winning an unprecedented 13th league title as his target during his mandate at the helm...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: