The opposition UPND has vowed to block Bill 10 from being debated in parliament after Justice Minister Given Lubinda postponed the presentation of the Bill for second reading.

The opposition Party has said that it will go to court to seek legal redress over the matter of Bill 10.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party secretariat today, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said Bill 10 is dead and the PF should not dream of bringing it back to parliament.

Mr Mweetwa said other than having the numbers of Parliament, the UPND will consider the legal avenue in blocking Bill 10 in Parliament.

He said Bill 10 has two road blocks and the PF do not have the numbers to take the Bill back to parliament and there is no way it will see light of day in the house.

Mr Mweetwa said if the matter was taken to court, the UPND believe the Court will dispense justice on the matter.

Vice President Inonge Wina said in Parliament today that Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has not died a natural death as insinuated by the opposition UPND.

Mrs Wina says the Bill 10 is alive and will be debated during this same sitting of Parliament as agreed by Members of Parliament from both the opposition and the ruling party.

She assured that the Bill is alive and will be debated accordingly despite it lapsing on 4th June 2020.

Mrs Wina was responding to Lufwanyama Member of Parliament Leonard Fungulwe who wanted to know whether government will consider taking Bill 10 back to the stakeholders particularly the three Church Mother Bodies now that it is dead.

She has advised the opposition to desist from politicizing important matters such as the Constitution amendment process.

