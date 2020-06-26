9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 26, 2020
There is no Sense of Justice in Zambia Anymore-Msoni

By Chief Editor
All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni says there is no sense of justice in Zambia anymore.

Mr Msoni says criminals have perfected the art of protecting each other and covering the backs of their fellow criminals.

He said the criminals have undoubtedly mastered the art of securing each other from the wheels of justice via the infamous nolle.

“We are in a very precarious position as a country looking at the level of lawlessness and corruption in government”, he said.

Mr Msoni in direct reference to Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufyas arrest for corruption by the Anti Corruption Commission said a minister who has committed such terrible transgressions cannot reasonably be expected to remain in his portfolio after being arrested.

He noted with regret that the rule of law has irretrievably broken down in the country.

Mr Msoni has demanded for the immediate suspension or dismissal of the Minister of health Dr.Chitalu Chilufya from his government portfolio without any further delays to help protect the integrity of the ministry responsible for providing health services to the overwhelming majority of our people.

“As matters stand no donors will be willing to fund the ministry of health and as a consequence to that unfortunate situation the true victims undoubtedly will be the ordinary citizens who are hugely dependent on these government hospitals”, added Mr Msoni.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Edgar Lungu has ruined the justice system in Zambia and even the people who we thought are upright men/women are not.

    What a shame to our nation.

    PF must go!

  2. The chap msoni who managed to garner 0 percent votes in his own village, only turns up when elections are close. Who can listen to such an opportunist

