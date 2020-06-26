UK High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for his passionate fight against Covid-19.
Mr Woolley said Mr Lusambo’s spirited fight against Covid-19 provided strong leadership which was required following the outbreak of the pandemic.
He was speaking on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Lusambo at his office in Lusaka.
Mr Woolley said the UK has been impressed by Mr Lusambo’s fight against Covid-19 which he said has helped manage the pandemic in Lusaka.
And Mr Lusambo stressed that Zambia values its cooperation with the United Kingdom.
He said the country is looking at strengthens its existing warm and cordial relationship with the UK.
Mr Lusambo said Britain’s investment in Zambia’s social sectors such as health and education has tremendously helped government deliver development to its people.
You cannot stop a great man. Opposition insulted him, called him names. Inferior diasporans called him dull and also accused him of breaching the same human rights that hail from the western world. Now the same western world you worship have just congratulated my brother lusambo for his inventive techniques used to fight covid in zambia. Can I now hear from the likes of brain dead spaka, tarino and the others. Kiki
Lusambo thinks he’s getting kudos from UK envoy over covid-19 fight. Mistaken, we live, trained and work in UK. We got a good concept of UK culture and politics. We know what data is being collected from over spoken Lusambo riddled with corruption allegations. Lusambo should not think big headed receiving UK envoy is all good news – fact finding Mwaiche from mature democracies.
KZ needs psychotic treatment to be normal. Note; he has tangent views on every story that come on this site. He qualifies as a guinea pig for diagnostic training. Since he is in UK but thinks positively is in Zambia is one evidence of being MAD. KZ will be sectioned and put in isolation for his and other people safety.
STUPID WOOLLEY!!!!!!!!!!!
I see. Even in the UK they whip people breaking simple rules?
Nick Woolley will always be diplomatic in official meetings. But he’s capable of being a totally different person whn briefing his own government about Zambia and Zambian officialdom.