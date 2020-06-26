UK High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has commended Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for his passionate fight against Covid-19.

Mr Woolley said Mr Lusambo’s spirited fight against Covid-19 provided strong leadership which was required following the outbreak of the pandemic.

He was speaking on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Lusambo at his office in Lusaka.

Mr Woolley said the UK has been impressed by Mr Lusambo’s fight against Covid-19 which he said has helped manage the pandemic in Lusaka.

And Mr Lusambo stressed that Zambia values its cooperation with the United Kingdom.

He said the country is looking at strengthens its existing warm and cordial relationship with the UK.

Mr Lusambo said Britain’s investment in Zambia’s social sectors such as health and education has tremendously helped government deliver development to its people.

